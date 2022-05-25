doctor discloses sex with patients inside the office

The Regional Council of Medicine (CRM-DF) investigates a doctor who works in the Federal District for allegedly having sex with patients and even colleagues on the premises of a clinic where he attended. The explicit scenes are routinely published by the health professional on an account they maintain on Twitter.

Identified as Lino Neves – self-styled “PeludoAN” (short for Asa Norte, upper-middle class neighborhood in Brasília) –, the infectious disease specialist likes to explore his own fetish: after recording sexual intercourse, either by photo or video, he shares the content pornographic in the profile, with provocative captions. “Office gives me a fucking horny”, says the doctor in the self-description on the social network.

During filming, Neves makes use, most of the time, of objects well known to the profession: lab coat and stethoscope. All the apparatus is used to ensure that the scenes were made in the workplace, during the shift.

See the videos:

In the videos, quite explicit, Neves focuses on oral sex scenes, with the right to a “happy end”. The profile of patients is varied: blond, dark, hairy or bald. The fetish for married men is wide open when the character in the footage is a patient who wears a golden ring on his left hand. “Married ass is too good to fall on your face”, wrote the infectologist in one of the captions.

“Office, you’ve seen it: horny for sure, with so much hot male that passes with me”, he says in another publication. Among the posts, there are also records of group sex with other men. These, however, were made in a domestic environment.

In the videos, exposed in an open profile, the specialist in sexually transmitted infections (STIs) swallows the semen of a supposed nurse. “If there’s breastfeeding, there’s milk. There is the end of the feeding with the nurse in the middle of the shift. It couldn’t resist my oral, and I still got shit to work until the end and happy”, recorded in another caption.

Out of respect for the reader, the edition blurred the image of the videos released on the secret account. The most recent publication is from the 22nd of May (Sunday).

See doctor’s photos:

photo-1-doctor-films-sex-scenes-with-patients The doctor wears a lab coat and stethoscopes in the footage, and says he has sex with patients and nursesPlayback / Twitter photo-2-doctor-films-sex-scenes-with-patients In social networks, the specialist has an official profile and a secret one. photo-3-doctor-films-sex-scenes-with-patients The doctor also gives lectures on sexually transmitted diseasesPlayback / Twitter doctor 4 Specialist worked at the Cardiology Center of Brasília, a clinic located in the SouthwestPlayback / Internet WhatsApp Image 2022-05-24 at 18.41.26 After complaints, the doctor will be investigated by the CRM-DF WhatsApp Image 2022-05-24 at 18.41.22 The professional recorded sex scenes allegedly inside an office WhatsApp Image 2022-05-24 at 18.41.19 He created a Twitter profile to share his fetish WhatsApp Image 2022-05-24 at 18.42.56 Specialist heard by Metrópoles criticized the attitude of the infectologist 0

Query

The report of metropolises tried, for two days in a row, to make an appointment with the infectious disease specialist at the Brasília Cardiological Center (NCB), a private clinic in the Southwest, an upscale neighborhood of the federal capital. Although Lino says the filming was done during office hours, there is no evidence that the recordings took place on location.

This Tuesday (24/5), the administrator of the health unit reported that the specialist had been disconnected from the medical staff of the private institution. “The Doctor. Lino no longer works at the clinic, and I have no knowledge of this complaint at the CRM, nor have I been notified”, said Josué Cardoso.

A message was left at the health unit for the infectologist to return the reports’ calls, but to no avail. There was also an attempt to contact them through social networks, with no response. The space remains open for possible demonstrations.

Triggered, the Regional Council of Medicine (CRM-DF) said that a procedure will determine the ethical conduct of the health professional. The investigation, however, will take place on a confidential basis. “The CRM-DF will investigate the complaint through an investigation. The procedure will be carried out in secrecy to verify if there are any indications of ethical infraction”, he said.

Awareness

An activist in the fight against the spread of HIV/AIDS, Christiano Ramos, who presides over the non-governmental organization Amigos da Vida, criticized the position of the medical professional. According to him, the practice, as much as it is consented, reinforces the fought irresponsibility about unprotected sex.