Doctor is removed after using social media to curse patient

A publication complained of a patient who went to the emergency room at dawn with a urinary tract infection; Regional Council of Medicine of Paraná opened an inquiry to investigate the doctor’s conduct

Playback/Twitter

Doctor cursed patient on Twitter



The Municipality of Almirante Tamandaré, in the metropolitan region of Curitibaremoved this Tuesday, 24, a doctor who used social media to curse patients. A post in which Mariana de Lima Alves complained about a patient who went to the emergency room with a urinary tract infection went viral on Twitter over the weekend. “You have to be a motherfucker to come to the emergency room at 1 am because of a urinary tract infection. It has no other expression to describe it,” she said. In a statement, the city government regretted what had happened and said that the doctor “always treated all patients with great respect and sympathy, without complaints from the population”.

The municipal administration also informed that Mariana was hired through an outsourced company. “The doctor performs shifts every Tuesday at the UPA of Almirante Tamandaré, but due to the fact, she is suspended from the service activities of this municipality until everything is clarified. If irresponsible conduct is proven, which violates the ethical principles of the exercise of the profession, the same will be disconnected from the team of on-call workers”, says the note. This Tuesday, the Regional Council of Medicine of the Paraná (CRM-PR) opened an investigation to investigate Mariana’s conduct. The doctor used social media other times to complain about patients. “The pregnant women are all referred to the maternity hospital with the open door and come to the UPA when they start to give birth. pqp. Woman, leave me alone,” she wrote in a post. In another post, she complains about a patient who went to the ER on holiday “for something she had been feeling for more than 30 days”.