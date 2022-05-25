Doctor on duty is removed after using Twitter to curse UPA patient

A doctor on duty at an Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in Almirante Tamandaré, Paraná, was removed after using her personal Twitter to – without naming names – offend a patient who came to the unit with a urinary tract infection.

The post ended up going viral on social media last Saturday (21). In the text, the woman expresses indignation and offends a person who apparently sought the unit for treatment of a urinary tract infection. Check the publication:

“You have to be a DAUGHTER OF A **** to come to the emergency room at 1 am because of a urinary tract infection. There is no other expression to describe it.”published the doctor on the social network.

After the post went viral on social media, the Municipality of Almirante Tamandaré issued a note regretting what happened and informing the removal of the health professionalwhich was hired by an outsourced company to perform shifts on Tuesdays.

Check the text:

“According to colleagues, [a médica] always treated all patients with great respect and sympathy, without complaints from the population. We were not aware of these publications until now. But, due to the fact, it is suspended from service activities at the UPA 24 h of this municipality, until everything is clarified. If irresponsible conduct is proven, which violates the ethical principles of the exercise of the profession, it will be disconnected from the team of on-call workers”reported in a note.

(Newsroom, with information from G1)

