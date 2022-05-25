Fall Guys Free offers pre-registration rewards; see how to do | casual games

The forecast is that it will become free on June 21, when it will also win dedicated versions of PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series X/s and Nintendo Switch. Here’s how to secure pre-registration bonuses in Fall Guys: Free for All.
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will become free and will have versions for Xbox and Nintendo Switch consoles — Photo: Disclosure / Mediatonic
How to pre-register on Fall Guys
As is often the case with mobile gaming campaigns, rewards are unlocked as registered user goals are achieved. It is worth remembering that the registration period runs until June 20th. See the step by step:
Step 1. Access the campaign’s official website at https://www.epicgames.com/fallguys/pt-br/free-for-all-pre-registration and click “Enter” in the upper right corner;
The Fall Guys: Free for All pre-registration campaign website provides a summary of the expected rewards — Photo: Reproduction/Bruno Magalhães
Step 2. It will be necessary to log in to Epic Games by selecting one of the methods suggested by the platform;
You must log in to your Epic Games account to pre-register for Fall Guys: Free for All — Photo: Reproduction/Bruno Magalhães
Step 3. Back on the campaign screen, click on the “Pre-Register!” button. and check the corresponding box to agree to the terms and conditions. Then click on “Send”;
After logging in, just check the box to agree to the terms and conditions and complete the pre-registration — Photo: Reproduction/Bruno Magalhães
Step 4. If everything went well, the page will indicate that the pre-registration has been made. Rewards must be sent to the player by June 27th, regardless of platform.
The page will indicate that the pre-registration for Fall Guys: Free for All has been completed — Photo: Reproduction/Bruno Magalhães
with information from Epic Games