Fatal stroke may be related to dinner time

The style and rhythm of life that each person leads are fundamental to maintaining the health of the body. A recent study, published in the journal Nutrients, looked at some very interesting and even alarming data. The study linked dinnertime to an increased risk of having a fatal stroke.

First, remember that AVC is the acronym for Cerebral Vascular Accident, popularly known as stroke. Fatal stroke is linked to several causes that can range from genetic issues to the patient’s eating habits. It is worth understanding what the scientists observed in the recent study mentioned above.

Can Dinnertime Cause Fatal Stroke?

The research analyzed several volunteers divided into three groups. One of the groups always had dinner before 8 pm, the other after 8 pm and the third had irregular hours.

During the study, it was observed that people who did not have a specific time to eat had a higher risk of having a fatal stroke. That is, those who ate dinner at random times were more likely to die from their stroke.

A stroke occurs when a blood vessel inside the skull ruptures and causes internal bleeding in the brain. Its consequences can be null, involve serious sequelae and even end in death.

Timetable is the best option

According to the scientists, of all the groups, the one who had dinner before 8 pm was the healthiest. “We found that adopting an irregular supper time compared to having dinner before 8 pm was associated with an increased risk of hemorrhagic stroke mortality.”

In the Nutrient journal article, the researchers noted that this is the first study to link dinnertime with risk of fatal stroke.

“In this large, prospective, population-based cohort study, after adjusting for cardiovascular risk factors, irregular dinner timing was associated with an increased risk of hemorrhagic stroke mortality compared with earlier eating the same meal.”