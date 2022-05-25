Fundação PB Saúde publishes selection notice for hiring with more than a thousand vacancies

Registration is open and can be done until 11:59 pm next Sunday (29). (Photo: Pixabay/Illustrative image)



The Paraiba Foundation for Health Management (PB Health) published, in the edition of the Official Gazette of the State of Paraíba (DOE-PB) this Tuesday (24), a public notice for a selection process with 1,041 vacancies for temporary hiring of personnel. The public notice has 1,041 vacancies for mid-level, technical and higher-level positions, 105 of which are for immediate hiring and 936 in reserve records. Salaries range from R$1,212 to R$1,500.

Registration is open and can be done until 11:59 pm next Sunday (29), as found by ClickPB. Interested parties must fill out a form on the website, informing their personal data and sending an official identification document with photo, front and back, scanned in a single file in PDF format. The Online Curriculum must also be completed, on the same website, with the sending of supporting documentation, also in PDF format, for each item completed in the form.

The superintendent director of Fundação PB Saúde, Daniel Beltrammi, informed that the selection will be made by means of an objective test and proof of titles and experiences, of an eliminatory and qualifying nature, under the responsibility of Fundação PB Saúde, through a designated commission responsible for the organization and monitoring of the selection process.

Evidences

The objective tests are scheduled to take place on June 5th. For mid-level and technical positions and for radiologists, the tests will be from 9 am to 11 am. For other higher-level positions, the test will be held from 14:00 to 16:00.

Results

All calls and selection results will be published in the Official Gazette of the State of Paraíba and also on the PB Health Foundation website.

The call for successful candidates will be made according to the needs of the service, carefully obeying the order of classification. The selection process is valid for 12 months, counting from the date of publication of the approval of the result, and may be extended for an equal period, at the discretion of the Foundation.

Vacancies are available for the following positions:

• Pharmacy Assistant

• Building maintenance assistant

• Stockist

• Instrumentation in cardiac surgery

• Instrumentation in neurological surgery

• Nursing technician

• Hospital medical equipment technician

• Hydraulic maintenance technician

• Nurse

• Perfusionist

• Physician – cardiovascular surgery

• Doctor – thoracic surgery

• Doctor – pediatric surgery

• Physician – anesthesiology

• Cardiology physician – specialty in echocardiography

• Cardiology physician – interventionist (hemodynamics)

• Doctor – adult intensive care

• Physician – pediatric intensive care medicine

• Physician – interventional radiology and angioradiology

• Physician – general surgery

• Physician – neurosurgery

• Physician – cardiology – specialty in arrhythmology

• Interventional neuroradiology physician

• Physician – radiology

PB Health Foundation

PB Saúde is a government foundation with a legal nature governed by private law, endowed with administrative, financial and patrimonial autonomy, created in 2020 and linked to the State Department of Health of Paraíba (SES-PB), with the purpose of executing actions and providing health services within the scope of the Unified Health System (SUS) of the State of Paraíba. PB Saúde works to ensure the defense of the interest of the population of Paraíba in guaranteeing their right to health, as well as the provision of services in order to guarantee human dignity, the effectiveness of health care and the efficiency in the use of public resources.