Gaming notebooks with up to R$ 1,177 discount on Amazon; check out

The Amazon website is selling gaming notebooks with up to R$ 1,170 off. Check out the three products with the biggest discount on the platform below.

Acer Nitro 5

The Acer Aspire Nitro 5 is one of the most popular gaming notebooks at the moment, due to its cost/benefit ratio. The device has excellent hardware and is priced below competitors with the same technical specifications.

The notebook has a modern design and keyboard backlit with red light. Its screen is 15.6 inches, with Full HD resolution and anti-glare technology. The model comes with a tenth generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD of storage. In addition, it has NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of GDDR6 memory.

BRL 4,699

Dell G15

The G15 is the gaming notebook from one of the most respected brands in the technology industry, designed to have maximum performance, but with special care in controlling the temperature and cooling system of the device.

The notebook has a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, eleventh-generation Intel Core i5 – the latest processor version -, 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB SSD and Nvidia RTX 3050 video, with 4 GB of GDDR6 memory.

BRL 4,999

2AM E550

One of the great dilemmas of those looking for a gaming device is that, although notebooks are portable and easy to transport, they do not allow processor or graphics chip upgrades, for example. With the 2AM E550, there is no such problem. The notebook is made up of internal PC components, which makes it possible to exchange parts, such as the processor, which in this type of device is normally soldered to the motherboard.

Its screen is 15.6 inches with Full HD resolution, the processor is a ninth generation Intel Core i5, 8 GB of RAM and a 256 GB SSD. In addition, the device features the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU with 3GB of GDDR5 memory.

BRL 4,999