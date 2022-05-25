Google Street View turns 15: see the most accessed places on the platform | Technology

Street View, a feature that allows you to take virtual tours around the world through 360-degree images, is 15 years old. On account of the date, Google announced changes and revealed which were the most viewed places by users in 2021 (see list).
Image history, a feature that lets you see what a location looked like years ago and was only available on desktop, has been released for Android and iOS.
The platform also launched Immersive View, which combines Street View imagery with aerial imagery to offer a new way to explore cities. The feature was announced at Google I/O 2022.
Google also announced a new camera to collect images for Street View. According to the company, the new device is easier to transport – it weighs less than 7 kilos – and will be useful for partners capturing images in areas such as the Amazon.
Google camera for Street View weighs less than 7 kilos – Photo: Disclosure / Google
Over the past 15 years, the Street View operation has involved collecting more than 200 billion images and traveling more than 16 million kilometers, according to Google. The company claims that the distance covered is equivalent to 400 times around the Earth.
Popular places in Street View
Google stated that Brazil was among the five most explored countries on Street View in 2021. In the period, the city of São Paulo was the fourth most visited on the platform worldwide.
Cristo Redentor, in Rio de Janeiro, was the most accessed place in Brazil on the platform last year. The tourist spot was the fifth most popular in the world at the time, according to Google.
Most Viewed Locations on Street View in 2021
- Burj Khalifa – United Arab Emirates
- Eiffel Tower – France
- Taj Mahal – India
- Statue of Liberty – USA
- Christ the Redeemer – Brazil
- Rhyolite Maze – USA
- Necropolis of Giza – Egypt
- White House – USA
- Colosseum – Italy
- National Monument – Indonesia
Most Viewed Countries on Street View in 2021
- Indonesia
- U.S
- Japan
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Spain
- Italy
- Taiwan
- France
- United Kingdom
Most Viewed Cities on Street View in 2021:
- jakarta, indonesia
- Tokyo, Japan
- Mexico City, Mexico
- São Paulo Brazil
- Buenos Aires, Argentina
- New York, United States
- istanbul, turkey
- Taipei, Taiwan
- Paris, France
- Osaka, Japan
Most visited Brazilian cities on Street View in 2021
- Sao Paulo
- Rio de Janeiro
- Belo Horizonte
- Curitiba
- Strength
- Porto Alegre
- Recife
- goiânia
- manaus
- savior
Most viewed locations in Brazil on Street View in 2021
- Christ the Redeemer (Rio de Janeiro, RJ)
- São Pedro de Alcântara Cathedral (Petrópolis, RJ)
- Beto Carrero World (Penha, SC)