Google Street View turns 15: see the most accessed places on the platform | Technology

Street View, a feature that allows you to take virtual tours around the world through 360-degree images, is 15 years old. On account of the date, Google announced changes and revealed which were the most viewed places by users in 2021 (see list).

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

Image history, a feature that lets you see what a location looked like years ago and was only available on desktop, has been released for Android and iOS.

The platform also launched Immersive View, which combines Street View imagery with aerial imagery to offer a new way to explore cities. The feature was announced at Google I/O 2022.

Google also announced a new camera to collect images for Street View. According to the company, the new device is easier to transport – it weighs less than 7 kilos – and will be useful for partners capturing images in areas such as the Amazon.

2 of 2 Google Camera for Street View weighs less than 7 kilos — Photo: Disclosure / Google Google camera for Street View weighs less than 7 kilos – Photo: Disclosure / Google

Over the past 15 years, the Street View operation has involved collecting more than 200 billion images and traveling more than 16 million kilometers, according to Google. The company claims that the distance covered is equivalent to 400 times around the Earth.

Popular places in Street View

Google stated that Brazil was among the five most explored countries on Street View in 2021. In the period, the city of São Paulo was the fourth most visited on the platform worldwide.

Cristo Redentor, in Rio de Janeiro, was the most accessed place in Brazil on the platform last year. The tourist spot was the fifth most popular in the world at the time, according to Google.

Most Viewed Locations on Street View in 2021

Burj Khalifa – United Arab Emirates Eiffel Tower – France Taj Mahal – India Statue of Liberty – USA Christ the Redeemer – Brazil Rhyolite Maze – USA Necropolis of Giza – Egypt White House – USA Colosseum – Italy National Monument – Indonesia

Most Viewed Countries on Street View in 2021

Indonesia U.S Japan Mexico Brazil Spain Italy Taiwan France United Kingdom

Most Viewed Cities on Street View in 2021:

jakarta, indonesia Tokyo, Japan Mexico City, Mexico São Paulo Brazil Buenos Aires, Argentina New York, United States istanbul, turkey Taipei, Taiwan Paris, France Osaka, Japan

Most visited Brazilian cities on Street View in 2021

Sao Paulo Rio de Janeiro Belo Horizonte Curitiba Strength Porto Alegre Recife goiânia manaus savior

Most viewed locations in Brazil on Street View in 2021