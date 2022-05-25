Hairy doctor and “Twitter” doctor: we need to talk about them – Renato Assis

Doctor complains in the networks of patient with urinary infection (photo: Reproduction Social Networks) In recent days, two absurd cases have drawn attention in the media, for having doctors as protagonists. The first was that of the “Twitter doctor”, who last Sunday used social networks to offend a patient who went to the emergency room with a urinary infection, on his night shift. This was not the first time that the young woman used social networks to offend patients, which is quite common. The case is being investigated by CRM-PR, where the doctor has been registered for less than 1 year. The young woman was removed by the city hall last Monday.

The second case is even more absurd: The “hairy doctor”, an infectious disease doctor who works in private clinics in the noble region of Brasília/DF, shared pornographic photos and videos supposedly recorded during his shifts on his social media with co-workers and patients. In the images, the doctor always appeared in a lab coat and stethoscope. Last Tuesday, the administrator of the main clinic informed the doctor’s dismissal, and the CRM-DF is investigating the case.

I confess that I hesitated for a moment before writing about these cases. Well, I felt ashamed. I imagined this noble space being reduced, from technical and constructive contents, to a mere portal of gossip and banalities. But after reflection, I accepted the topic, as I felt obliged to write about it.

Cases like these gain a great reach precisely because they have doctors as actors. And this was the reason for my hesitation. Why give even more spotlight to such absurd cases, which “degrade the image of the noblest of professions”? Now, precisely to deconstruct the absurd logic of this last sentence.

We have more than 500 thousand doctors in Brazil. And the (very bad) behavior of two unfortunates does not tarnish the work of so many others who practice the best of medicine every day. Firmly criticizing cases like these will act in defense of medicine, and of the entire medical class. Ignoring and normalizing these absurdities, yes, can end up staining everyone.

The last post of the “Twitter doctor” had more than 200 thousand likes, and 20 thousand comments. It was not the first, and all the previous ones had a huge reach. The behavior of the “hairy doctor” had already been publicized on social networks for months, with thousands of views and likes. something to be studied by science, people who put the incessant search for likes first, even before their own dignity.

But a reflection is in order: Why were these behaviors not reported to the regional councils before, by any doctor who saw them? Because waiting for the media to do so, generates exactly this type of upheaval on the entire professional class.

Absurd cases involving doctors will always have a great reach. And this is precisely because of the vision of nobility, empathy and altruism that society has about doctors. It is not a common profession, and to exercise it, more soft skills are needed than in any other profession.

precisely this social status that attracts so many unprepared medicine (allied with good financial returns). And these factors, added to the proliferation of medical schools, the low quality of education and a multitude of other phenomena, such as social networks (and all the impacts they bring to society), mean that we have among the more than 500 thousand doctors in brazil, a growing legion of mediocre people, without the slightest vocation to practice medicine.

Because before being a doctor, you need to be human, showing a minimum of respect and empathy in the face of the suffering of others. This is the essence of medicine, according to its origins in the Hippocratic oath. Conducts like these, which have been massively publicized in recent days, are an offense to the honor of all doctors in Brazil and the world, and need to be fought rigorously by the class itself.

A simple untreated urinary infection (or cystitis) can progress to the upper urinary tract, leading to sepsis (generalized infection) and death. Therefore, treatment should occur as early as possible. Something any beginning doctor should know.

Practicing unprotected group sex in an office can cause the infection of several other professionals and patients who pass by, causing the proliferation of serious diseases. And the disclosure of these acts, especially by a doctor, encourages the same practice in society. Something any infectious disease specialist should know.

Are we really talking about doctors?