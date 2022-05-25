Health professional is stabbed in the head in hospital robbery in Amazonas; video

Manaus/AM – A health professional was stabbed in the head at dawn on Tuesday (24), during an attempted robbery at Hospital Lázaro Reis, located in Manacapuru, Amazonas.
Health professional is stabbed in the head in hospital robbery in Amazonas pic.twitter.com/Z0jEl01538
— Portal do Holanda (@portaldoholanda) May 24, 2022
According to local officials, two armed men broke into the health unit to steal the victims’ belongings and a third person was waiting outside on a motorcycle.
The criminals would have tried to surrender a laboratory technician, who reacted and ended up being hit in the head with knife blows. The victim lost a lot of blood and was sent to the polytrauma sector of the hospital.
The thieves fled after the crime. There is currently no information about the victim’s condition.
