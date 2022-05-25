Help for Branchial Cyst in Neck.

Hi, I’m Bianca. I am 17 years old, about 4 months ago a lump appeared on the left side of my neck… With that, I started to investigate and then I discovered that it is a Branchial Cyst. Based on this diagnosis, the Head-Neck Surgeon told me that the treatment is surgical, without any other method of improvement. Today the 24/05/2022 I had an appointment and the doctor told me that this case is of extreme urgency, because the cyst is in an advanced stage with the risk of opening a fistula and thus starting an infection that would aggravate the case, being able to paralyze. shoulder nerves, vocal cords and tongue movements. No chance of regaining movement in the future…

The date set by the SUS for performing this surgery is up to 2 years.

However, as the branchial cyst is in a very advanced stage, which can lead to a generalized infection, the head and neck surgeon gave us a budget of 20 thousand reais, with hospital expenses. It will be a team of three head and neck surgeons (because of the high risk, if there is infection, the surgery becomes more complex).

Due to this emergency situation I come to ask for your help and collaboration! Thank you in advance ❤️

Other ways to help:

PIX: 06071861004 – CPF