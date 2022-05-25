How to avoid cold and flu in winter? Check out 7 practical tips!

São Paulo, today, May 24, 2022, by Miriã Marconi —The coldest days of the year are coming, and with them, cold and flu in winter are more frequent.

But the good news is that it is possible to prevent these diseases, through practices that strengthen immunity and health. Continue with us in today’s article and learn 7 tips to strengthen your immunity and avoid cold and flu in winter.

1. Avoid cold and flu in winter: attention to vaccination

It is not a myth that in winter the risk of colds and flu increases. Immunologist Fábio Castro says that there are several factors that make flu and colds more common at this time of year, such as the sudden drop in temperature, increased pollution and dry air.

Although the flu is a very common and low-risk illness, some risk groups can develop more severe complications. For this reason, there is a strong flu vaccination campaign in Brazil.

Be aware of the flu vaccination schedule and learn about risk groups in Basic Health Units (SUS).

2. Hydrate yourself more on cold days

On the coldest days of the year, our body’s demand for liquids increases, even though we don’t sweat. That’s because metabolism gets faster, due to the cold and we lose more fluid, through urine.

For this reason, it is interesting to increase fluid consumption. Bet on cups of tea, natural juices and plenty of water.

3. Prioritize foods rich in vitamin C

Vitamin C is known to strengthen the immune system, thus preventing diseases such as flu and colds. Therefore, increase your consumption of foods rich in vitamins C.

Anyone who thinks that only oranges can provide us with good amounts of vitamin C per day is wrong. Fruits such as acerola, lemon, strawberry and leafy greens such as kale and spinach are high in vitamin C as well.

4. Do physical exercises

In autumn-winter it is very common to avoid physical exercises, sometimes the drop in temperature can make us lazy and looking for more snuggle.

However, try to exercise frequently at this time of year. That’s because, the practice of physical exercises also strengthens the immune system, as well as improving health as a whole.

5. Keep your exams up to date

It is common for clinics and hospitals to be more crowded during the coldest seasons of the year. For this reason, always prioritize being healthy!

That means getting a checkup every now and then, getting routine checkups, and always being aware of your body’s signals.

6. Basic hygiene care

Care such as passing alcohol in gel in your hands and changing clothes when you get home from the street, are habits that should not be restricted only to the pandemic.

Therefore, it is important to sanitize your hands, change clothes, and if possible take a shower, as soon as you get indoors from the street.

7. Get a good night’s sleep

During sleep, our body not only rests, but also regenerates itself. Sleeping less than 7 hours a night is very harmful to health.

So schedule your routine so that you have the right to sleep at least 7 hours straight a night.

It is important to know how avoid cold and flu in winter. So practice physical exercises and take care of your body in the best way possible, stay healthy during the coldest days. Until later!

