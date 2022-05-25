How to Hide Banking Apps on Android and iPhone

Making it as difficult as possible for third parties to access your cell phone’s banking applications can avoid headaches in case of loss or theft of the device. In addition to adopting other more traditional methods, such as password protecting your smartphone and including more identity verification steps to access your account, another idea that works is to leave some apps hidden on your device (especially finance ones).

Both devices that run Android and iPhones have options to hide apps. Check out the guide below on how to take advantage of the feature on your phone.

How to hide apps on Android

A differentiator of Android is the different interfaces of the system, which usually bring some extra features to the devices. One of the most popular is One UI, which is shipped on Samsung’s South Korean devices.

If you have a branded phone, be aware that you can hide apps even from your app library. In this way, a banking app can only be accessed through a manual search on the device. To test the feature, follow these steps:

1. Open the device settings by tapping the gear icon and access the ‘Home screen’ option.

2. Then tap on ‘Hide apps’.

3. On the next screen, browse the list of apps and tap the ones you want to hide. At the end, tap ‘OK’ to confirm the request.

Don’t have a Samsung device? Devices from other brands like Xiaomi also have similar features. Still, you can also search for dedicated apps on the Play Store. Some even allow you to protect access to certain apps with a password.

How to hide apps on iPhone

Unlike Android, iOS does not have a built-in feature that allows you to hide apps. What can be done is to remove them from the home screen, allowing access only through the app library (which appears by swiping the home screen to the right).

1. The process is quite simple. Just keep your finger pressed on one of the icons until all the apps start floating on the screen.

2. Now, tap on the horizontal dash icon that appears just above the app icon.

3. Confirm your request by tapping the ‘Remove from home screen’ option.

To make it even more difficult to access, you can adjust iOS to remove banking apps from search results by going to Settings > Siri & Search. Scroll with your finger until you find your bank app and tap on it to open more options. On the next screen, turn off the ‘Show App in Search’ option.

Ready! Now you know how to hide banking apps on your cell phone, which does not stop working as an extra barrier against the action of criminals in case of theft.

