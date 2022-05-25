How to Install an AMD Ryzen 7000 Processor on a Motherboard with Socket AM5

More details about the new socket are revealed

After many months of leaks, AMD has officially announced its long-awaited Ryzen 7000 processors, Raphael architecture. Shortly after the announcement, MSI posted a video tutorial on one of its YouTube channels (which is currently private) detailing how easy it is to install the processor in the new AM5 socket.

Unlike the typical black socket cap, MSI’s video shows a clear cap over the AM5 socket. It’s too early to say if it’s the new standard for AMD motherboards or if MSI has opted for a transparent cover.

Click on the image to enlarge

The AM5 socket shares a similar design to Intel’s LGA115x socket, so the installation process will feel familiar to anyone who has already installed one. However, the MSI tutorial is interesting for consumers who have never had an Intel processor before.

– Continues after advertising –

The process begins by pushing the lever down to release the latch from the socket. Then you take the AM5 chip with your thumb and index fingers, align the two notches on the socket (one on each side) and gently lower the processor into the socket.

With the AM5, AMD has finally transitioned to an LGA (Land Grid Array) design instead of a PGA (Pin Grid Array) design that has been used in their “casual” platforms for a long time. In layman’s terms, Zen 4 processors will no longer have pins, but contacts, as the pins are now inside the socket.

Zen 4 owners will no longer have to worry about bending the chip’s pins; however, they will still need to be extra careful when placing the processor in the socket. While some might hate having the pins on the processor, we’ve found that it’s easier to straighten a bent pin on the chip than a bent pin on the socket.

Another novelty of the Zen 4 processors is the design of the processor “cover”. The two notches are a great addition as they will prevent less experienced users from installing the processor in the wrong orientation. Earlier AM4 processors only had a small triangle in one of the corners to indicate the correct position. I needed to line this up with another small triangle on the motherboard.

– Continues after advertising –

Socket AM5 has 1718 pins, just 18 more than Intel’s LGA1700 socket for Alder Lake processors (Core 12th gen) and future Raptor Lake chips (Core 13th gen).

Unlike Intel, AMD’s AM5 socket does not have a cutout for capacitors. The YouTube video exposes the AM5 socket with 1718 pins in all its glory. Above you can see the back of a Zen 4 chip, and it has only contacts without capacitors as pictured above.

Socket change, same coolers

Once the processor is securely inside the socket, you must lower the socket latch and push the socket lever back to its original position. The processor cover will come off by itself in the process. MSI uses the AMD Wraith Prism cooler in their tutorial, suggesting that AMD has not done a general overhaul of their standard coolers.

Despite the radical reform that Zen 4 and socket AM5 exhibit, the latter retains support for the AM4 cooler. It’s a small savings for those who are going to upgrade when it’s released, as the AM5 only supports DDR5 memory, they are very expensive these days. Comment there what you think of this change in the AMD socket.

AMD reveals socket AM5 and X670E, X670 and B650 chipsets with DDR5 and PCIe 5.0

The new AM5 motherboards and processors will be released later this year



…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Tom’s Hardware