How were the best maps of the Milky Way made?

The International Astronomical Union announced this week that researchers Lennart Lindegren of Lund University in Sweden and Michael Perryman of the University of Dublin in Ireland are the recipients of this year’s prestigious Shaw Prize for Astronomy.

The two were recognized for their work on the Hipparcos and Gaia space missions, which produced the best maps we have of our galaxy, which I consider a good opportunity to explain a bit how these data are obtained and used.

The two missions were launched by the European space agency: Hipparcos in 1989, and Gaia, its successor, in 2013. While the first mission cataloged just over 100,000 stars, the second should observe and track 1 billion objects.

Both work in a similar way, measuring with very high precision the position of each cataloged star. This list then becomes an important reference for the rest of the astronomical community, who can now use these catalogs as a map to determine the position of other objects in their images.

Gaia has gone much further, thanks to its ability to observe fainter objects. Thus, unlike Hipparcos, it was not restricted to the solar neighborhood, and was even able to measure the position of stars in neighboring galaxies hundreds of thousands of light-years away.

However, the power of these telescopes is even greater. It not only measures the position of stars, but is also able to measure the distance to them, which is always a challenge.

Stars, to astronomers, are always tiny bright spots in the sky, and it’s impossible to directly measure the distance to them. For a given apparent brightness, it could be a very bright and very distant star, or a dim and closer star.

To solve the problem, one of the main techniques used is parallax. Imagine that you are seeing an airplane in the sky; an airplane taking off, close to the ground, seems to move much faster than an airplane in the sky, due to the great distance between you.

Hipparcos and Gaia used the same geometric principle, but using the apparent change in the position of the stars as the Earth revolves around the Sun. The closer the star is, the more it appears to move across the sky throughout the year.

You see, this change is very small. Something like a friend of yours taking two steps to the side… on the planet Venus! Imagine being able to detect such a subtle change in position. That is the power of the Gaia satellite.

Because we know exactly how far the Earth is from the Sun, we can triangulate to determine the distance to each star in the catalog, effectively creating a three-dimensional map of a billion stars around us.

It’s not just an impressive feat, but something extremely useful for all areas of astronomy.

A well-deserved award, and a beautiful recognition of these high-impact projects. And next year, who will win? Perhaps those responsible for the image of the black hole?