“I heard: ‘This child is going to be vegetative'”, remembers the mother of a girl with microcephaly, who leads a normal life – Revista Crescer

Impossible not to be delighted with little Lorena, 2 years old. According to her mother, the girl loves to play, walk and is quite “mischievous”. “This makes us very happy, because we ask God a lot for her. Her little messes reduce the pain I feel a lot. We are very afraid of the unknown, of the future, but today she is very well”, said the mother, the entrepreneur. Ana Julia Rocha, 21, from Nova Friburgo (RJ).

Since she was born, Lorena (@lorenadiniz_09) has surprised doctors and parents. That’s because hours after delivery, the family received a difficult and unexpected diagnosis: microcephaly. “I heard from a doctor: ‘This child is going to be vegetative, it’s going to be a child in a wheelchair,'” recalls Ana Julia. “She ‘threw’ an ‘information truck’ at us, it was very cruel. Today, I see that they had several other ways of talking. My family tried to break the news to me in a way that wouldn’t hurt so much, but she didn’t have that same affection, unfortunately”, he laments.

But Lorena developed beyond expectations: she crawled at 5 months and started to walk at 10. At just 1 year old, she was discharged from the physical therapist and neuropediatrician and, today, leads a normal life. “For all moms who are going through such difficult times as I did, diagnosis is not destiny,” she says. Check out the full interview below!

Lorena was diagnosed with microcephaly shortly after delivery and the mother heard from doctors that her daughter would live in a vegetative state (Photo: Personal archive)

CRESCER: Was Lorena’s pregnancy planned?

Ana Julia Rocha: The pregnancy was not planned. At the time, I was 18 and my husband, Hugo, was 21. I wanted to have children, but when I was older. However, I got pregnant because of an oversight. So it was very scary when I got the positive, as I didn’t think I could get pregnant so easily. But we embraced that new life with all the love in the world. Soon I started doing prenatal care, but my pregnancy was troubled, largely because of my thrombophilia. I suffered a lot, I had a lot of pain, I was on absolute rest, I took a bed bath and had an ultrasound every week.

C: When did you receive the diagnosis?

AJ: During pregnancy, even with all the ultrasounds, it was not possible to measure the size of her little head, because, according to the doctors, she was already generated in the position of birth. That is, upside down. Even so, microcephaly was never an option. On the day of delivery, as soon as she was born, they said she was too small, they wouldn’t let me see her and they ran away with her. I was desperate, I didn’t know what was happening. Approximately thirty minutes later, they had already done several assessments on her and brought her in for me to kiss, but they were already running away again. After that, it took about three hours for me to be able to take her in my arms. So far, I haven’t seen her properly and I haven’t received any explanation. The nurses only said that she was “stable”. When she finally came to my lap, she stayed with me for only 10 minutes and I saw that my father and my husband were called. That’s when I got the news. It was as if my ground had been taken away, I no longer felt anything inside me, it was as if there was only an echo left. It was very nerve-racking. At that moment, I thought it was the end of our story. We have a very limited view of microcephaly and all the cases I knew were the worst possible: sad, painful, both for the child and for the parents. I wondered why my daughter was going through that. It really was the worst moment of my life. The word that defines the moment well is “desperate”.

on the left, Ana Júlia during Lorena’s pregnancy and, on the right, shortly after giving birth (Photo: Personal archive)

C: You said you even heard that she would be in a vegetative state. How was it?

AJ: In the hospital, doctors were in and out of the room all the time. And one of those times, a medical board came in while my father was giving me the news about microcephaly. He said: “Julia, your daughter was born with a little problem, you’ll have to have a lot of love and patience…”. Suddenly, a doctor interrupted him and said: “Look, Dad, I don’t know what you’re saying to her, but ‘little problem’ that is not. This is a ‘problem’. This child will be vegetative, he will be on top from a wheelchair, she won’t eat alone, she won’t be able to move her arms, hands, head… She’ll be a child completely dependent on her mother for the rest of her life. You can’t say she’s a ‘little problem ‘”. It was a completely confusing moment for me, because we never imagined going through this. And this doctor simply ‘threw’ this ‘information truck’ at us. It was very cruel. There were several other ways to talk to me. My family tried to break the news to me in a way that wouldn’t hurt so much, but she didn’t have that same affection, unfortunately.

C: How were the first days after giving birth?

AJ: There weren’t many cases of microcephaly in my city and Lorena hadn’t been pre-diagnosed during her pregnancy, so there was an uproar at the hospital. She underwent many tests, the health surveillance came to our house because, at first, the suspicion was that I had zika virus. She did all kinds of tests and there were a lot of people coming in and out of my house. They didn’t really respect my moment. Postpartum is already difficult for any mother, it’s a mix of feelings. So, it was a very difficult time, of exams and a feeling of sadness for the diagnosis. I was very afraid, not only of how she would look, but also because of the prejudice, the mean comments that she might hear in the future. But even though I suffered a lot, I put a lot of faith in my heart that my daughter was a special case, that she would be fine and that would not be her destiny.

Lorena in a newborn session (Photo: Personal archive)

C: How has Lorena’s development been?

AJ: She surprises everyone, literally every doctor she comes across. As soon as she was born, we were referred to a neuropediatrician, a physical therapist and several other specialists for follow-up. After evaluations and examinations, we expected her to reach developmental milestones, but with a delay. Fortunately, she exceeded expectations: she started to crawl at 5 months and, at 10, she started to walk. At 1 year, she was discharged from physio and neuro. Today, we no longer do any treatment or follow-up other than the pediatrician, who she sees every 2 months. Lorena’s life is normal. Her development is normal for her age or even ahead. She is very active, smart, messy and has nothing she can’t do. She doesn’t have any delays or brain sequelae, other than the size of her little head, which is small.

C: What are Lorena’s main future challenges?

AJ: When you have a diagnosis like that in your hand, it’s very difficult to pretend it’s not there. My fear, my worries are what might happen tomorrow. So, we live a lot of “today”. Everything that happens differently, I am already on alert. As much as I know she’s a miracle, I can’t pretend the microcephaly isn’t there. Our challenge is to live with it, but there isn’t a day that I don’t wake up and feel some kind of fear that it will stop developing.

+ “In addition to microcephaly, she has a lot of seizures”

Lorena has reached all developmental milestones (Photo: Personal archive)

C: What would you say to other mothers who are receiving the same diagnosis?

AJ: For all moms who are going through such difficult times, just like I did, know that diagnosis is not destiny. God has given us the purest and most blessed thing in the world. We have been presented with the gift of being mothers, no matter how difficult it seems and how guilty we may feel. God does not give a greater burden than we can bear; if he chose us it is because he saw, in us, the strength enough to face this. All I want is a lot of strength, faith and love.

Lorena at 2 years old (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

about microcephaly

It is a craniofacial disproportion, in which the child’s head is smaller than expected for its age. The condition leads to physical limitations and developmental delay, according to the degree of brain impairment. Some patients have seizures and are at increased risk of getting serious infections. There is no specific treatment. The child needs occupational therapy, speech therapists and physical therapy to develop in the best possible way.

It is considered rare: it affects only 0.1% of live births in the world. The most common causes are congenital infections (during pregnancy), such as syphilis, toxoplasmosis, rubella and cytomegalovirus. The Zika virus also joined this list. The use of chemical substances can also cause the malformation.

