I, The Inquisitor, adventure game announced for PS5

Polish studio The Dust announced on Monday (23) the development of I, The Inquisitor, a new adventure and dark fantasy game. There is no set release date yet, but the game will come to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

The adventure is based on the Inquisitor books, by Polish writer Jacek Piekara, and promises good doses of action and “tough moral choices”. Its role is to be the “supreme jury” to maintain order and reinforce the people’s faith in God. Check out the trailer:

In I, The Inquisitor, players follow the story of Mordimer Madderdin, an inquisitor sent to the mysterious and sinful city of Konigstein. He will work solving cases and crimes of individuals who have transgressed the faith, while also unearthing the truth of a far greater evil.

More information about I, The Inquisitor

Check out more details about the plot of I, The Inquisitor below (via Gematsu):

I, The Inquisitor is a dark fantasy adventure game with action elements and tough moral choices. Based on the Inquisitor book series by Jacek Piekara, the adventure takes place in an alternate religious timeline. You are Mordimer Madderdin, an Inquisitor in the service of God, sent to the city of Konigstein, plagued by a series of mysteries and sins. Solve the various cases and crimes of those who have transgressed against the faith, while uncovering the truth of a darker evil from another realm that is trying to enter the world of the living.

Did you like the premise? Comment your expectations below!