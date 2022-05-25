In a decade, AIDS cases increase 36.8% and RN registers 6,400 people with the disease | large northern river

In a decade, between 2011 and 2021, AIDS cases increased 36.8% in Rio Grande do Norte. During this period, the state recorded 6,470 people with the disease, according to a survey by the State Health Department, released this Tuesday (24).

64 cases were in children under five years old. At least 1,404 people have died from the disease.

According to Sesap, the state jumped from 497 AIDS cases in 2011 to 680 last year. Over the period, however, notifications fluctuated up and down.

In all, 1,057 pregnant women were infected with HIV and 1,068 children ended up exposed to the virus.

Aids cases registered in Rio Grande do Norte Source: Sesap

A total of 6,906 cases of HIV infection were recorded – not all infected people develop AIDS.

In the comparison between 2011 and 2021, the state also recorded an increase of 28.8% in cases of HIV infection, of 74% in the number of cases of HIV-infected pregnant women, of 203.2% in the identification of children exposed to HIV and 19.4% in the occurrence of AIDS deaths.

According to Gislainhy Aline Pires da Silva, technical manager of the State STI, AIDS and Viral Hepatitis Program, in the last ten years there has been an important variation in the number of reported AIDS cases in the state.

“The State has been tirelessly supporting the actions of STIs and monitoring epidemiological data. It is important to highlight the co-responsibility of regional health and municipalities in the elaboration and development of HIV/AIDS prevention, treatment and surveillance strategies, as municipalities must facilitate the access to quick tests for users”, says the technical responsible for the Program.

Metropolitan region leads notifications

The distribution of AIDS cases by health region of residence shows that the Metropolitan Region had 56.1% of cases and the city of Natal concentrated 38.5% of the total number of cases registered in the state.

The AIDS detection rate increased in the period evaluated, from 15.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 2011 to 19.1 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 2021, revealing an increase of 23.3%.

With the exception of Seridó, which had a 20% reduction, the other regions showed an increase in the detection rate, with variations of 94.4% in Agreste, 17.4% in West, 43.4% in Mato Grande, 30.7% in Trairi/Potengi, 56.1% in Alto Oeste, 9.9% in the Metropolitan Region and 71.9% in Vale do Açu.

Men are most infected

Between 2011 and 2021, there were 4,650 (71.9%) cases in men and 1,820 (28.1%) cases in women. In men, the detection rate increased from 22.7 to 29.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, representing an increase of 30%. Among women, the rate went from 8.7 to 9.3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, showing a growth of 7% in this group.

The highest concentration of cases, between 2011 and 2021, was observed in individuals aged between 30 and 39 years (31.1%).

In men, the age group that showed the greatest variation in the period was between 13 and 19 years old (184%) and, in women, the greatest growth was observed in the age group of 60 years and over (150%).

In the period from 2011 to 2021, of the 107 children registered with AIDS (under 13 years old), 64 (59.8%) were diagnosed before the age of five.

Vertical transmission is the predominant exposure category with percentages around 76.6%.

The highest occurrence was in the Metropolitan Region, which presented 51.4% of the total number of identified cases.

The municipalities that showed the highest concentration of cases were Natal with 41 cases (38.3%), Mossoró with 11 cases (10.3%) and Parnamirim with 10 cases (9.3%).