In Feira, 43 patients await regulation for a hospital unit – Acorda Cidade

Photo: Secom

In Feira de Santana 43 patients are in Emergency Care Units (UPAs) and municipal polyclinics waiting to be transferred to a hospital until Monday (23).

At the Policlínica do Parque Ipê, patient JRM, 63, has been waiting for a transfer for nine days to treat severe anemia. In the same unit, H. da C., 77 years old, has been waiting four days for regulation to treat hyponatremia. Vacancies are made available by the State Government Regulation System.

The delay in the transfer overloads the municipal health system, causing the units to be overcrowded. It still exposes patients to an exhausting wait for adequate treatment.

In total, 20 patients are in the Queimadinha UPA, 8 in the Mangabeira UPA and another 15 distributed in the polyclinics of Rua Nova, Parque Ipê, Humildes, Tomba and George Américo.

State Regulation

The State Regulation System is a tool of the State Government that provides vacancies in public hospitals according to criteria of severity and non-proximity, aiming at democratizing access.

For this, the patient treated in an urgency and emergency unit is evaluated and submitted to laboratory or imaging tests, according to the clinical conditions.

If the need for hospital care is proven, the professionals of the unit request the regulation in the system, so that the patient has adequate care.

The information is from Secom of the Municipality of Feira de Santana

Follow Acorda Cidade on Google News and receive the main highlights of the day. Also join our groups on WhatsApp and Telegram