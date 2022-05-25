Indie publisher and Xbox studio defend Game Pass after Kotaku article

In recent days, the Xbox community has been in an uproar after an article by Kotaku suggested that the absence of AAA news is motivating customers to unsubscribe while waiting for better days, which deserved a response from Xbox, creators indie and even from Xbox Game Studios.

After sharing the article on Twitter, Kotaku received the message “tell me you limit yourself to only AAA games without telling me you limit yourself to only AAA games” from the official Xbox Game Pass account, a moment of dropping the mic, according to Larry Hryb, Major Nelson of Xbox, who also had comment from an Xbox studio.



inXile entertainment, known for the Wasteland series and currently working on a secret project, reacted to Xbox’s message and even responded to some Twitter users to share how delighted they are with the support they receive from Microsoft.

“Total creative freedom, financial support and millions of players playing and loving our games? It’s a dream, really.” inXile told a user who asked him if it wasn’t hard to imagine that they would spend the near future creating “rubble” for Game Pass.

Full creative freedom, financial support, and millions of gamers playing and loving our games? It’s a dream, really. Highly recommend. — inXile entertainment (@inXile) May 24, 2022



In addition to Xbox, Major Nelson and inXile, indie publisher No More Robots also decided to comment on Kotaku’s article and the image it passes for the role of indie games on the service, especially to criticize claims that Game Pass harms indie creators.

Mike Rose, creator and leader of No More Robots, has spoken in the past of the positive effect of Game Pass for their games and has done so again in the midst of this current controversy surrounding the Kotaku article.

“I’ve said it before, but Game Pass is guaranteeing success for dozens of developers every month, by paying them the entire development cost (and then some) on launch day. Whoever writes that ‘Game Pass is bad for producers’ has no idea how the industry works and should put himself in a box.”

“Usually you release a game, it costs X to make and hope your game + marketing is good enough to get X back so you can make a profit. If you’re on Game Pass at launch, chances are you’ll make X instantly on launch day. “

As an explainer: Normally you launch a game, it costs X to make, and you hope your game + marketing was good enough to make X back, so you can start making a profit If you’re on Game Pass at launch, it’s likely you’ve just instantly made X on launch day which would you choose — Mike Rose (@RaveofRavendale) May 24, 2022



Dave Gilbert of indie producer Wadjet Eye Games, replied to Mike Rose that the fear for indies is not in the present, but in a future where the service grows to the point that Microsoft has control over the independent creators who will have to fight for a place in service such as Game Pass.

“My concern (and I could be wrong) is that if services like Game Pass become the norm, that launch payment eventually gets smaller and then we’re locked into that system. It’s making me reevaluate how I do things if/ when it happens. Curious what you think of this.”

Rose admits it’s a fear she’s been living with for several years and believes it won’t happen anytime soon, especially with the PS Plus competition.

Gilbert also commented that this is a fear that indies feel in relation to dominant platforms like Steam, depending on the will of Valve that maintains a very friendly attitude, but if one day it wants to change the consequences could be drastic for some creators.

Yeah I absolutely agree, and it’s been a worry for me pretty much since 2017. But current figures suggest that, at least in the short term, this isn’t going to happen for a while (and hopefully the competition from PS Plus is going to delay it happening!) — Mike Rose (@RaveofRavendale) May 24, 2022