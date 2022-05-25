Infinix Hot 12 Play debuts with 6.82″ screen and 6,000 mAh battery – All in Technology

Infinix has just made official a new entry-level phone, the Infinix Hot 12 Play. It features a huge 6.82″ LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels. The screen also supports 90 Hz refresh rate which should help keep browsing more fluid. In addition, there is an 8MP front-facing lens for selfies.

Looking at the back, the Infinix Note 12 Play works with a dual set of cameras. In practice, there is a 13MP main lens along with a 2MP AI sensor. Under the hood, the Unisoc T610 chipset is present alongside 4GB of RAM. However, those who need more performance can virtually expand this to up to 7GB.

See too:

Certainly, one of the great highlights of this model is its huge 6,000 mAh battery. There’s 64GB of native storage expandable via microSD card, Android 12 ready to go and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. In addition, the user will be able to choose between Racing Black, Horizon Blue, Champagne Gold and Daylight Green colors.

Main features:

Display: 6.82-inch IPS LCD, HD+ resolution, 90 Hz rate

Chipset: Unisoc T610

RAM memory: 4 GB

Internal storage: 64GB

Rear camera: 13 MP (Main, f/1.8) + depth

Front camera: 8 MP

Dimensions: 171 x 78 x 8.9 mm

Weight: 209 g

Battery: 6,000mAh with 10W fast charging

Extras: 4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, rear fingerprint reader, P2 connector, expansion with MicroSD cards of

Available colors: black, green, blue and gold

Operating System: Android 11, under XOS 10

The new Infinix Hot 12 Play will arrive on May 30th in India for INR 8,499.