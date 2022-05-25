Influenza vaccine camps: see list of locations – 24-hour camps





05/24/2022, 16:11, Photo: Disclosure.



The latest balance of the Undersecretary of Primary Care, Surveillance and Health Promotion (Subpav) points out that, until Monday (23), 41,699 people were immunized against Influenza, a vaccine that prevents influenza. Started on April 4, the campaign’s goal is to vaccinate 90% of the priority groups listed by the Ministry of Health, that is, about 170,000 people. (read more below)

Among the priority groups are children from 6 months to under five years old (4 years, 11 months and 29 days), elderly people over 60 years old; people with comorbidities, education and health professionals, pregnant women, puerperal women, urban transport drivers, including taxi drivers and van permit holders, in addition to people deprived of their liberty, armed forces, security and rescue forces, and so on. (read more below)

The Influenza vaccine is trivalent, that is, it is effective against strains H1N1, H3N2 (including the Darwin subtype that proved the last outbreak of the disease in the city) and type B. The immunizer is available daily at more than 25 vaccination posts, always from 9 am to 3 pm. (read more below)

“Even those who took the vaccine at the end of last year or until January 31 of this year, must return to the health post for a new immunization. Low adherence to the vaccine is a gateway to the disease that can even lead to hospitalization and even death”, explains Subpav undersecretary, Rodrigo Carneiro, who asks people not to stop taking the vaccine. (read more below)

In addition to the Influenza vaccine, the municipality also continues to apply the Triple Viral (measles) to health professionals and children aged between 6 months and 4 years, 11 months and 29 days. Until Monday, 6,331 doses were applied. (read more below)

Simultaneous vaccination is an activity recommended by the National Immunization Program of the Ministry of Health. In the case of the elderly, it is possible to have the flu vaccine and the 2nd booster dose (4th dose) to optimize the displacement of this public to the posts. (read more below)

CHECK THE VACCINATION STATIONS:

Exclusive stations for vaccination against influenza and measles in children without comorbidities aged between 6 months and 4 years, 11 months and 29 days – Children’s City; Guarus Health Center; UBSF Lagoa de Coma; UBSF Custodópolis; UBSF Road Park; UBSF São Sebastião; UBSF Felix Miranda; UBSF Parque Prazeres; UBSF Santos Dumont; UBSF IPS; UBSF Imperial Park; Penha UBS; UBS Ponta Grossa; UBS Santa Maria; UBSF Saturnino Braga; UBS Stumps; UBS Venda Nova; UBSF Vila Nova; UBSF Morangaba; UBSF Dores de Macabu; UBSF Ponta da Lama; UBS Poço Gordo; UBSF Lagamar/Farol de São Tomé, in addition to the UPH Travessão and UPH Ururaí. (read more below)

Exclusive station for vaccination against influenza and measles in children with comorbidities and disabilities from 6 months to 4 years, 11 months and 29 days – Reference Center for Special Immunobiologicals (CRIE). (read more below)

Exclusive flu and measles vaccination posts for health professionals – Automobile Club; Guarus Health Center; and UBSF São Sebastião. (read more below)

Exclusive post flu vaccination in pregnant and postpartum women – Municipal Health Department (read more below)

Exclusive flu vaccination post for children aged 5 to 11 years, 11 months and 29 days with comorbidities and disabilities – Reference Center for Special Immunobiologicals (CRIE). (read more below)

Exclusive stations for flu vaccination in: people aged 12 and over with comorbidities and disabilities; elderly people aged 60 or over; port workers; truck drivers; road public transport workers for urban and long-distance passengers, including taxi drivers and van permit holders who are registered with the Municipal Institute of Transit and Transport (IMTT); and education professionals from the public and private network – Automóvel Clube; Guarus Health Center; Municipal Sports Foundation, former AABB; Jardim Carioca Olympic Village; Kiosk at Roberto Silveira Bus Station; Senior Citizens Club; at the Drive-thru of the Universidade Estadual do Norte Fluminense (UENF); and UBSF São Sebastião. (read more below)

Posts with application of the 4th dose of COVID-19 and flu for elderly people over 60 years old – Drive-thru at Universidade Estadual do Norte Fluminense (UENF) and at the Third Age Club. (read more below)

NECESSARY DOCUMENTS – Children without comorbidities and the elderly: photo ID, CPF, proof of residence and vaccination card. (read more below)

Children and adults with comorbidities: photo ID, CPF, proof of residence, vaccination booklet and supporting document: medical report; recipe; free public transport cards, including the Municipal Autistic Identification Card (CMIA); documents of attendance in rehabilitation centers or specialized units; official document that identifies the disability; card for a program, such as the Assistance Program for Patients with Asthma and Rhinitis (Proapar) or High Complexity Care Units (UNACON), among others. (read more below)

Pregnant women and mothers: document with photo, CPF, vaccination card, proof of residence and prenatal card. (read more below)

Other priority groups: documents with photos, CPF, proof of residence, document that proves the effective exercise of the function. In the case of taxi drivers and van permit holders, registration with the Municipal Institute of Transit and Transport (IMTT) may be required. (read more below)

OTHER GROUPS – Employees of the deprivation of liberty system, population deprived of liberty and adolescents in socio-educational measures, in addition to the armed forces, security and rescue forces are assisted in the units themselves.