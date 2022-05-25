James Webb Space Telescope tracks the first asteroid

For the first time, the James Webb Space Telescope has managed to observe a moving asteroid. This is excellent news, demonstrating that the equipment will be able to assist in the surveillance of objects that circulate around the solar system, as well as distant galaxies, stars, among others. Its useful life is expected to last at least 20 years.

“As we move forward in commissioning, we will test other objects moving at various speeds to see if we can study objects with Webb that move throughout the solar system,” NASA said.

Almost ready

In a post on the official blog of the US Space Agency, it was informed that the observatory is “almost ready” to start scientific observations, given that it is still in the commissioning phase.

Webb’s ability to observe nearby targets will allow it to present sharp images from both icy objects in the Kuiper Belt to potentially habitable moons circling the gas planets around the solar system.

Tenzing Norgay

The asteroid seen was 6841 Tenzing, from the main belt named Tenzing Norgay. Despite the visualization, James Webb faces some challenges tracking moving targets. That’s because these types of objects oscillate between colder and hotter parts, situations that can influence the alignment of the telescope’s mirrors and instruments.

The James Webb Space Telescope can be tasked with observing planets in the solar system, such as the gas giant Uranus. Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech

But there are many positive expectations for future targets, such as Saturn’s rings, the atmosphere of the moon Titan, observations of various icy objects in the Kuiper Belt and the icy moon Europa.

“We plan to obtain high-resolution images of Europa to study its surface and look for plume activity and active geological processes. If we locate a plume, we will use Webb’s spectroscopy to analyze the composition,” NASA reported.

The James Webb, launched on December 25, 2021, is expected to complete the commissioning phase in June. Then you will enter the initial science period. About 7% of the images collected in the first year of activities will be of the solar system.

