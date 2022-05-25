JBL launches PartyBox 710 speaker in Brazil with a power of 800 W; check the price

JBL is presenting a new product to Brazil this Tuesday (24th). The powerful PartyBox 710 portable speaker, which features synchronized and customizable light shows, is making its debut in the Brazilian market in style. The launch follows the arrival of its new Tune 230NC TWS headphones and Flip 6 speaker. The PartyBox 710 features two 216mm woofers and two 70mm tweeters — with a total output power of 800 watts. A unit can be Wirelessly paired with up to two PartyBox models to deliver immersive sound in large environments. With splash water resistance (IPX4), the accessory can be used at pool parties, for example.

JBL Original Pro Sound is a technology present in these portable speakers that allow the light show setup with its RGB lighting. The light panel can also be synchronized with the beats of the music being played – whether in MP3, WMA or WAV format – via Bluetooth 5.1 or USB.

Other speaker inputs include a 3.5mm jack (P2), mic input, and guitar or electric guitar input. This allows the PartyBox 710 to be an ally at karaoke parties and even music concerts. For this, the model features minimalist button controls so that audiophiles get the best experience. It is worth remembering that it is possible to control the music, change settings, customize the set of lights on the front panel and perform various other customizations on the PartyBox 710 through JBL PARTYBOX, an application available for Android and iOS.