Learn to see all contacts that have been blocked on WhatsApp

Unfortunately, in the digital world not everything is positive. There are some very common obstacles and annoyances within the most popular messaging platform in the world. Almost everyone has gone through situations where it was necessary to block a person on WhatsApp.

The application allows anyone who has a profile on the platform to block any contact they want. When this happens, you can no longer see the information or messages that were shared in your app. Therefore, it is also necessary to be sure when blocking a person on WhatsApp.

On the other hand, you can know who has already been blocked within WhatsApp. The good thing is that someone’s block is not permanent and can be reversed at any time.

How to see who is blocked on your WhatsApp:

Follow the step by step to find out who has already been blocked by you in the app:

1 – Go to the settings, inside WhatsApp and tap on “Account”;

2 – Access the “Privacy” section;

3 – Tap “Blocked” to open the list of all blocked contacts.

If you want, you can unblock any number from the list within the same section you just entered.

Bonus: how to block someone on WhatsApp very discreetly

If you have reasons to block a person, but you don’t want to be reported for it, know that there is a method.

First, let’s learn how to block WhatsApp without letting the person know on Android. To do this, go to the messenger menu, then account and access “Privacy”. Then tap on “Blocked”.

Now go to the top right of the screen and tap on the “Add” button. Now just add the number of the contact you want to block on WhatsApp.

The procedure to block WhatsApp without the person knowing using iPhone is very similar. Go to the app’s settings, tap on Account and then on Privacy. Go to Blocked and tap “Add New”. Add the number of the contact that will be blocked and that’s it.