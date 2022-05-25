Luciana Gimenez opens her heart and speaks for the first time about her health problem

Salvador, May 24, written by Ana Paula, from the Diário Prime website – Luciana Gimenez it was talked about on social media and became one of the most talked about topics on the web. That’s because the presenter opened the game for the first time about a health problem and left netizens intrigued.

Presenter Luciana Gimenez decided to open the game after being questioned by a follower. In social networks, the cat was sincere and talked about what was going on clearly and bluntly. During the statement, he even made a point of mentioning that he thought everyone could go through this.

Luciana Gimenez talks about the problem

The follower’s question was clear and asked Luciana Gimenez if she had anxiety problems. Without hesitation, she gave a positive answer and said: “If I have anxiety problems? Yes I have. I think I get really anxious when I can’t do the things I want to do. I think everyone [fica assim] nowadays. Modernity brings us so many obligations.”

On the social networks, the cat made a sincere outburst talking about motherhood and the relationship with her children Lucas, 23 years old, and Lorenzo, 11 years old. During the report, the presenter said that she is not always able to see her youngest son before bed, also revealed that the little one sends audios asking whether or not he expects his mother to arrive. At the same time, talked about the need to be closer and closer to the oldest son.

Presenter talks about motherhood

In the report, Luciana Gimenez even mentions about charging: “Maybe I’m charging myself too much but this is one of those weeks when it’s really hard to balance the plates. I’m happy with the results, but very tired, questioning myself and understanding that life is putting me in new directions“. Soon after, he mentions that he needed to be held and heard that he was going the right way.