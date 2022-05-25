Maranhão faces lack of serological tests for dengue, zika and chikungunya; state has already registered almost a thousand cases of the diseases | maranhão

In five months, Maranhão has already recorded 923 cases of dengue, zika and chikungunya. The data are from the Epidemiological Bulletin of Arboviruses, from the State Department of Health (SES), obtained by the g1 this Tuesday (24th).

Of the cases, 544 are dengue, 374 are Chikungunya and five are Zika. Three people died from complications caused by dengue and another by Chikungunya.

To the g1, the government of Maranhão reported that the state is short of serological tests, provided by the Ministry of Health. The problem was also recorded in other states such as Bahia. Federal District, Piauí, Rio Grande do Norte and São Paulo.

The Health Department reported that it has RT-PCR tests for suspected cases of the disease caused by arboviruses. The criterion for collection is that it takes place between the third and fifth day of the patient’s symptoms.

The Ministry of Health states that “a new shipment of inputs is expected to be delivered by the month of June”. On the test situation in the states, the Ministry of Health says that it acts “without measuring efforts”, but does not detail the impacts.

“As for the distribution of tests, the Ministry of Health works tirelessly to keep the health network supplied with diagnostic tests for dengue, zika and chikungunya. A new shipment of supplies is scheduled to be delivered by the month of June. Fiocruz’s molecular tests are being delivered directly to Lacens to reinforce the tracking of the disease throughout the country,” the government said in a statement.