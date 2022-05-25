Mayor’s son-in-law, psychiatrist is found dead at home

Psychiatrist Miguel Eduardo Araújo, 31, was found dead at home on Tuesday night (24), in Nova Mutum (238 km from Cuiabá). The Civil Police claim that he committed suicide.

To the report, the Police said they were called around 18:00 in the Bela Vista neighborhood. Upon arriving at the address, he confirmed the occurrence of suicide.

The Military Police and the Official Technical Expert (Politec) were also at the address to assist in the expertise and investigation of the case. No details were given on how the victim killed himself.

Miguel Eduardo was the son-in-law of the mayor of Diamantino, Manoel Loureiro (MDB). The prefecture published a note of condolence mourning the death of the doctor.

“Bereaved, we record our deepest condolences and condolences to all loved ones,” he wrote.

Colleagues and patients also paid tribute on the page that the doctor maintained to publish his service. Miguel Eduardo was an expert in mental health and constantly made posts encouraging well-being and care for physical, mental, social and emotional needs.

“Very sad, a great professional, my doctor helped me a lot in my anxiety attacks, here’s my thanks for your attention. Thank you Doctor and rest in peace”, wrote one of the patients.

The doctor’s wake began on the morning of this Wednesday (25) at Memorial Capela 2 Irmãos, in Nova Mutum.

Afterwards, the body will be transferred to Pontes e Lacerda, his hometown, where he will be buried on Thursday morning (27).

See the publication on the networks: