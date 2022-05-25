Meme power boosts Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance players by 1000%

The 2013 game is being rediscovered by an increasing number of people

Originally released in 2013, Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance is enjoying a new surge in popularity thanks to the many memes inspired by him that have been circulating on the internet recently. Following data from PlayTracker, since April this year the game developed by Platinum Games increased in more than 1000% your normal amount of concurrent players.

The title takes place after the events of Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots and has as protagonist the ninja Raiden. in the plot, the character needs to prevent a United States senator from bringing chaos to the worldwhile facing several enemies with very peculiar characteristics.

According to PlayTracker, the game’s popularity started to increase across all platforms from January of this year, when it reached 2 thousand simultaneous players. Those primarily responsible for regaining interest in the title are the memeswho play with both its iconic moments and the game’s great villain — who attributes his unusual powers to “nanomachines”.

Jetstream Sam plays an important role in the game’s success

One of the characters that seems to have helped the most to revive the popularity of Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance is the villain. Jetstream Sam. A meme known as “Jetstream Sam Thinking” has been circulating the internet since 2018showing him scratching his chin, usually associated with thoughts considered absurd.

Who also seems to have contributed to the situation is the YouTuber Jacob Geller, which earlier this year published a video talking about the game’s longevity. According to him, the Platinum Games production stands out to this day for the aggressiveness of the combat and for allowing players to go through the entire adventure without using the button to dodge enemy attacks.

– Continues after advertising –

PlayTracker believes that the popularity of the game is expected to increase even more in the coming weeksas he went on to catch the attention of popular streamers again. Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance is available in versions for PRAÇA, Playstation 3 and Xbox 360the latter being compatible with the latest version of Microsoft’s console thanks to its backward compatibility system.

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: WCCFTech