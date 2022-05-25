Microsoft confirms Windows 11 22H2 release date

Microsoft has apparently unofficially confirmed the arrival date of the next major update to the Windows 11 operating system.

According to a company blog post about the platform’s hardware compatibility program, the update 22H2 will be made generally available to the public. “until September 5, 2022”. This is the first time that a concrete and exact date has been cited in relation to this version — click here and see the publication for yourself, which remains online and unchanged.

Despite the confirmation, the company may still delay general availability if it finds bugs or reports of issues coming from members of the testing program. insiders.

Improvements on the way to Windows 11

Internally called Sun Valley 2the update for the second half of this year of Windows 11 has already had some news confirmed by the company or speculated by the community.

In addition to bug fixes and performance optimizations, the OS build promises a new smart clipboard and features like clearing Notification Area icons. In the coming months, the company is still expected to bring other improvements to Windows 11, including third-party widgets.

Launched last year, Windows 11 still doesn’t have such a large membership, but the trend is that the system ends up gaining more space in the coming months. Microsoft recently rated the system as ready for mass distribution.