Microsoft launches Power Pages, a simplified website builder

Raju Singh 2 mins ago

Microsoft announced this Tuesday (24) a new online service for those who want to create websites even without advanced programming knowledge.

It is about Power Pagesa website building platform that use the creation method low code — that is, it uses ready-made structures and templates, with the minimum code required by the user.

Previously, Power Pages worked within the company catalog for corporate accounts, but now it will be a separate service and even gained an even more user-friendly interface for that.

Power Page features

Among the features are layout options with text, video, images, lists, menus and data. even some ready-made templates are offered for specific pagessuch as options for scheduling, registering or submitting something — as if you needed to create a slideshow and use a ready-made theme, for example, but valid for building an entire website.

As there is integration with several Microsoft services, such as Azure, Visual Studio Code and Github, it is possible for more advanced users to add even more elaborate interfaces or firewalls to ensure the optimization or security of the service.

The website builder interface is pick, drag and drop based.The website builder interface is pick, drag and drop based.Source: Microsoft

Microsoft Power Pages can be tried for free for 30 days. Click here to learn about the service and see more examples of what you can create with it.

