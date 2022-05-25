Military “Nation Project” provides for charging in the SUS and exploration in the Amazon. See the full

A document entitled Project of the Nation, completed in February and released last week with the presence of Vice President Hamilton Mourão, projects the country with the maintenance of Bolsonarism for the next 13 years. The “Nation Project – Brazil in 2035”, prepared by the military of the General Villas Boas, Sagres and Federalistas institutes, deals with topics such as “integration of the Amazon in Brazil” and tuition fees in public universities and the Unified Health System (Sistema Único de Saúde). SUS).

The purpose of the suggestions, according to the authors, is “to bequeath a better Brazil to our children and grandchildren”. The 93-page text is divided into seven thematic axes: world geopolitics; national governance; national development; science, technology and education; health, and national security and defense.

Click here to read the entire document.

Pointed out by the military, in the publication, as the main threat to Brazil in foreign policy, the so-called “globalist movement” is described as a set of forces “whose objective is to determine, direct and control relations between nations and between citizens themselves, for through positions, attitudes, interventions and impositions of an authoritarian character, but disguised as socially correct and necessary”.

In the item referring to the Amazon, the military proposes flexibility in the legislation referring to the exploration of minerals, as well as the regulation of the participation of foreign capital in these activities. The document says that it is necessary to “remove the restrictions of indigenous and environmental legislation, which are found to be radical in the attractive areas of agribusiness and mining”.

The project was coordinated by General Luiz Eduardo Rocha Paiva, former president of the Terrorism Never Again (Ternuma) group, the NGO of Colonel Carlos Alberto Brilhante Ustra, the first Brazilian military man convicted of torture and a character constantly praised by President Jair Bolsonaro and Hamilton. Mourão.

As if evaluating the country’s scenario in 2035, the text says that “in the last two decades, successive large-scale demonstrations have had, as a collective actor, a significant portion of the people who today identify themselves as conservative and liberal, pressing for structural changes in the education system and in the political system, in a process that culminated in the emergence of new leaderships”.

According to the publication, these new leaderships occupied important spaces where “the old patrimonial and physiological leaderships, largely involved in corruption, prevailed before”.

“There are still niches in which the latter exert power and influence, but there is no denying that the democratic regime is more stable and that the fight against corruption in Brazil is showing a positive evolution”, says an excerpt from the work.

The project starts from this result with the “improvement” of the public and private education model. “The curricula were ‘de-ideologized’ and today are made up of advanced theoretical and practical content, including in the social field, reinforcing moral, ethical and civic values ​​and contributing to the progressive emergence of positive and transforming leaders. The growth of social movements to fight corruption had beneficial results, as society supported them and many attracted the aforementioned transforming leaders, allowing leaps in quality and effectiveness in the fight against corruption”.

Also according to the publication, in the period, there was a “weakening of the political currents of radical ideologies, reducing the social division and increasing national cohesion”.

As if looking at a historical perspective, the “Nation Project” says that the Brazilian government began to charge, in 2025, compensation for services provided, exclusively from people whose family income was greater than three minimum wages. “This measure encountered strong resistance, especially from political opposition, but it is currently proven that it not only brought more resources to the SUS but also rationalized activities and procedures — which contributed to the improvement of management”.

The work also defends the collection of tuition fees in public universities. “An important milestone for improving the performance of public universities, but which faced strong resistance to succeed, was the decision to charge tuition/annual fees, according to criteria that took into account the personal income of the student and/or his/her guardian, the number of students under the same head, the granting of scholarships to underprivileged students and to high-performing students”.

Launched on the 19th, with the presence, among others, of the former army commander General Eduardo Villas-Bôas, one of the creators of the document, the project was presented to the sound of the song “Eu Te Amo, Meu Brasil”, the same that played during the 70’s to celebrate the military dictatorship in the country. “Certainly, here is an important part of Brazil’s strategic thinking,” said the former army commander in a speech read by his wife, Maria Aparecida Villas Bôas, from the General Villas Bôas Institute (IGVB).