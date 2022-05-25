Monkeypox approaches Brazil; Sesab gives guidelines to avoid contagion

The Argentine Ministry of Health investigates the first suspected case of monkeypox (monkeypox) recorded in the country. The announcement was made last weekend. In a statement, the government official said that a resident of the province of Buenos Aires contacted the health service with symptoms “compatible with monkeypox”. The patient presented small wounds in different parts of the body and fever. The infected person has just returned from a trip to Spain, where a small outbreak of the disease occurred.

Due to the proximity between Argentina and Brazil, countries in South America that border, Brazilian experts are attentive to a possible arrival of the virus in the national territory, although no effective containment measures have been taken. The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MCTI) created a Temporary Technical Chamber, named CâmaraPox MCTI, to monitor the records and the advancement of the virus around the world. The Ministry of Health (MS) is following the suspected case of a Brazilian who is in Germany.

In Bahia, the State Health Department (Sesab) guaranteed that there are no suspected cases. When asked about monitoring or adopting a special monitoring and prevention protocol, the agency did not respond. But he gave guidelines on how Bahia residents or travelers to countries with records can escape the contagion:

“They must avoid contact with sick animals (dead or alive) that may harbor the monkeypox virus (rodents, marsupials and primates); refrain from eating or handling wild game; wash their hands with soap and water or alcohol in gel; avoid exposure to the virus and avoid contact with infected people; in addition to not using objects from contaminated people and people with skin lesions”, replied Sesab, in a note.

Clarissa Cerqueira, an infectious disease specialist from Bahia, believes that the registration of a case in Argentina should alert Brazilian health authorities and make the arrival of monkeypox even more likely in the country.

“It’s certainly an alert situation. In Europe it already was, because it’s a more contained virus in Africa. Now, arriving in South America, with a globalized world, frequent contacts and everyone traveling, the chance of getting here is big,” he says.

The doctor also points out that the ideal would be to have protocols to contain the virus, but, as the cases are still in the beginning, it is a moment of observation for the health authorities.

Brazil in attention

Since last week, specialists from the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) who form the MCTI commission have delivered technical reports related to monkeypox, detailing the means of contagion and what is already known about the records in other countries.

The MS, on the other hand, requested more information from the World Health Organization (WHO) and also emphasized the non-lethal of the disease.

“Monkey smallpox is an endemic viral disease on the African continent and, so far, there are no reports of deaths among cases detected in non-endemic countries,” the ministry said in a statement.

around the world

The monkeypox infected in Argentina is in a good state of health and in isolation, receiving treatment for his symptoms, said this Monday (23), the Buenos Aires health surveillance authorities.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said it hopes to identify more cases of the disease as countries where it is not normally found increase surveillance. As of Saturday (21), 94 cases had been confirmed and 28 suspected cases had been reported in 15 countries that are not endemic for the virus.

Last Friday (20), the WHO convened an emergency meeting to discuss the spread of the virus in Europe.

Confirmed cases have now reached 37 in Portugal, after 14 people had the disease detected in the last few hours. Health officials are not ruling out an increase as they await results from other samples. The number of confirmed cases in the country has skyrocketed since Wednesday (18), when Portugal’s Directorate General for Health (DGS) reported the first five patients.

England already has 20 confirmed cases, according to the latest update on Friday (20). The UK Health Safety Agency said the risk to the British population remains low, and people in close contact with confirmed cases must self-isolate for 21 days.

What is

Monkeypox is caused by an orthopoxvirus. It is a rare disease, transmitted by contact with infected animals and people or contaminated materials. The virus was first detected in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 1970 and has multiplied in West and Central African countries.

Symptoms include fever, headache, and rashes that start on the face and spread over the body.

According to Spanish health officials, the disease is not particularly infectious among people, and most of those infected recover within a few weeks, although serious cases have been reported.

Dengue with chickenpox

Infectologist Clarissa Cerqueira explains that monkeypox looks like a mixture of chickenpox and dengue, because the symptoms include fever, headaches and body aches and the feeling of weakness typical of dengue, with skin rashes that resemble chickenpox. The disease, according to the specialist, is from the same family as the old and well-known smallpox, which was eradicated and had a fatality rate that made it dangerous in the past.

“Clinically, there is not much difference. They are similar because they are from a virus from the same family. One of the big differences is mortality. Eradicated smallpox is more serious than monkey pox, which has most cases as asymptomatic”.

One of the preventive measures to contain monkeypox is vaccination with the immunizer used for the old smallpox until 1973. However, those who have been vaccinated before, would need to repeat the dose in an ideal scenario, according to Clarissa Cerqueira.

“As the vaccine is a live attenuated virus, in general one dose is enough to protect for life. world. I would say that we should prioritize the unvaccinated, but also make it available to those who took the vaccine before”, he adds.

*With the guidance of Deputy Reporter Monique Lôbo