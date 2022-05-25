MSI Project Zero motherboard hides connectors in unusual design

Zero exposed cables inside the PC

Cables have always been something the gaming PC tried to hide at all costs. Some manufacturers even help with projects that facilitate the famous “cable management”. But none of them did it as well as the MSI and its “Project Zero”, which hides the connectors in an obvious place, but no one had thought of before: behind the motherboard.

The sign hasn’t been released yet, but the Twitter user, called @g01d3nm4ng0, published some photos of Project Zero. The name, most likely, must be in reference to zero exposed cables inside the case.

The motherboard is almost entirely covered by a cover in dark colors, something that I particularly find very interesting. The design of the project itself, it seems, comes from the MSI MEG Unify series, like the top-of-the-line model Z690 for Intel Alder Lake CPUs, already available on the market.

No connectors remained on the front of Project Zero, all were behind the motherboard. Although I don’t have any photo of the back of it, you can see on the right of the board the SATA, USB and motherboard connectors (24 pins). On top of Project Zero, still at the back, were the fan and CPU connectors.

– Continues after advertising –

You can see that the design doesn’t have a backplate like the MEG Z690 Unify itself, and several other high-end models, do. So nothing fancy on the back, except for the connectors. It goes without saying that the motherboard will not go well with any case. It will be necessary cases with different cuts in the plate that goes to the plate (motherboard tray).

Project Zero would do very well with a project that also aims to hide cables: Gigabyte’s “Project Stealth” series of graphics cards. The card hides the PCIe power connectors well, which face the inside of the case.

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: VideoCardz