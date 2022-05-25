New SUS program monitors quality of care

In the year that the Unified Health System turns 32, the Ministry of Health established a new paradigm within public health that, in perspective, is as innovative as the universality proposed by the constituent legislator back there, the QualiSUS Cardio Program, which is a milestone for Brazilian health.

By introducing care transparency in the results and outcomes of some of the most important surgical procedures in cardiology, the Ministry brings to the reality of the SUS the much-heralded and widespread concept of value-based health by Professor Michael Porter, from Harvard University, who it is another thing than seeking the best possible care result, for a given health problem, at the lowest cost.

From the care point of view, all a patient can want is to have access to treatment when they need it and, in a practical way, to obtain the best result that good care practices can provide. From the taxpayer’s perspective, the citizen wants to see the collected taxes applied in the best possible way, that is, that each real invested results in the best clinical outcome, in the case of health.

In other words, taking as an example some of the procedures provided for in the ordinance published at the beginning of the month, what is desired as a user and citizen is that when entering a hospital unit to perform a surgical procedure on the heart, one has the best post-operative outcome. -surgical treatment as possible, and that exactly what is necessary, in budgetary terms, is spent on this treatment to achieve that optimal outcome.

In this sense, the ordinance that inaugurates value-based care within the scope of the SUS classifies all health facilities accredited in Brazil to perform a group of highly complex cardiac surgical procedures. This, according to quantitative criteria, previously provided for in the ordinance that enabled these services and qualitative, such as mortality rate and need for readmission.

Divided into 4 groups, according to their performance measured from official data, the hospitals were classified into A, B, C and D, in descending order of performance. At the top of the table, the “excellence” hospitals, both in the quantitative aspect (which translates pragmatically how much this unit serves SUS patients in terms of volume), and in the qualitative aspect, will receive an additional increment (forgive me pleonasm, but it is to emphasize that they will receive more money than is currently transferred) of the order of 75% of the table value.

At the other extreme, hospital units that were below average, both in quantitative and qualitative terms, will not be left behind: those classified as D will also receive an incentive to qualify and have the opportunity to increase their production and improve their performance. in relation to the national average, with an increase of 30%, in addition to the amounts received per procedure.

Like any innovative program, QualiSUS Cardio is not born ready-made and, naturally, will be perfected over time with the precious help of providers; municipalities and states, which are the main contractors of these services; but mainly users.

When the legislator correctly included the active participation of those who use the SUS in health councils, the desire for patients to have access, in a transparent way, to the clinical outcomes in which they are, in fact, the most interested was certainly implicit.

The pandemic showed the strength and importance of having a universal public system. The 4 decades of existence of the SUS prove that it is a heritage of Brazilian society. The emblematic Law 8080 that regulated it is still alive, in permanent updating. And, just as universality, integrality, decentralization and social participation are pillars of the SUS, value-based care emerges as a latent “principle”, which, through this pioneering initiative in public health, will no longer be able to retroact.