New type of cancer vaccine can circumvent ‘escape’ of tumors by mutations, says study in ‘Nature’ | Health

One new type of cancer vaccine may point to promising paths in the search for effective protection against the disease points out a study published this Wednesday (25) in the scientific journal “Nature”, one of the most important in the world.

Scientists from several American universities, including Harvard, have developed a new “design” for the vaccine that can prevent tumors from “defending” or escaping the immune system attack that is induced by the vaccines researched so far.

The new vaccine has already been tested in mice and rhesus monkeys, and has been found to be safe and effective. More studies in humans are still needed to assess the full potential of the vaccine.

Cancer appears when cells in our body grow and divide more than they should or don’t die when they should. When they come together, an abnormal mass of tissue forms, which is a tumor.

Most cancer vaccines target the antigens – tumor proteins that are on the surface of the tumor. Vaccines help the immune system recognize and attack these antigens.

However, the ability of these antigens to stimulate an immune response is unique to each person – which limits the development of a universal vaccine.

Furthermore, tumors manage to escape the immune system’s attack by undergoing mutations – altering, for example, the way the antigen appears to our body’s defense cells – which reduces their ability to recognize it.

In the Harvard study, scientists come up with a new “design” for the vaccine that can address these points.

The new vaccine induces a coordinated attack by two types of immune cells: T cells and NK cells (“natural killer cells”, in English, or natural killer cells, in Portuguese). This coordinated attack occurs regardless of the antigens that the tumor “shows” to our immune system.

Generally, T cells and NK cells attack small pieces (proteins) of the tumor that appear more intensely on the surface when it is suffering some damage. Cancer, however, manages to evade this attack, cutting off these pieces.

The idea of ​​the new vaccine is to prevent this cut – by increasing the amount of proteins that appear on the surface of the attacked tumor. Thus, the dual attack of immune system cells is facilitated.

For the scientists, the results indicate that the vaccine is capable of promoting protective immunity even against tumors with escape mutations.