Nothing Phone 1: “we will be the Apple of Android”, says Carl Pei as he reveals more about the project

Starting with the design, Pei and Tom Howard, who runs the Nothing Phone 1 project, both agree that all Android smartphones have extremely similar internal designs. In this way, Nothing’s objective is to question this repetition, seeking to create innovative ways to create a cell phone with unique and improved features. From a design standpoint, we wanted to make the invisible visible, and that meant collaborating with engineers to start from the basic blueprint. A smartphone is made up of more than 400 components: we wanted to highlight “the good guys”, the ones we found interesting to highlight. In this way, the Nothing Phone 1 may even have a transparent back, but the focus is on placing components such as the wireless charging coil and the camera module in the spotlight, after all, these are great differentials that have come to cell phones in recent years.

According to Howard, one of the great inspirations for the Nothing Phone 1 project was the 1972 New York subway map created by Massimo Vignelli and Bob Noorda. He played a central role in organizing a very, very complex system, as well as figuring out how to illustrate it all in a wonderful way. But we didn’t stop at the New York map, we also looked at many others (like The Tube in London, the metropolis where Nothing’s headquarters are located?) Check out the similarity of Vignelli and Noorda’s map with the Nothing Phone 1 project draft released:

Carl Pei also admitted that he is inspired a lot by Apple, as he considers the company an example when designing devices, as they are created in a consistent way. The idea is that the same will be adopted by Nothing, with a unique and consistent style across all its devices like the Nothing Phone 1 and the Ear 1 headset.