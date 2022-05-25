NVIDIA DLSS gains support for 12 more games; Hitman 3 is the main highlight

Another seven games are getting the feature today

NVIDIA continues to work to increase DLSS support in more games. During its presentation at Computex, the company revealed that, In addition to Hitman 3, 11 games are getting DLSS (among other features) and still others will get the feature in the future. DLSS in Hitman 3, for example, can more than doubling the frames per second in 4K.

Video showcasing DLSS in Hitman 3, which is also getting ray tracing, shows that the feature nearly triples in-game frames compared to DLSS turned off. A jump from 23 FPS to 61 FPS, without having to decrease resolution or graphic quality, is a lot.

Games that are getting DLSS, among other features

Deep Rock Galactic is also getting DLAA (Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing), which aims to improve graphics, as opposed to DLSS which focuses on performance while maintaining different levels of image quality.

Shooter Warstride Challengers also has NVIDIA Reflex, technology that improves the response time of commands. Some games will also be getting effects via ray tracing

In February, NVIDIA had announced that DLSS was already present in more than 150 games, it increases even more with the new games that are receiving and will receive the feature in the coming months.

Source: NVIDIA