Odyssey Neo G9: Samsung curved monitor arrives in Brazil for R$ 13,599 – 05/24/2022

Samsung announced this Tuesday (24) the arrival of the curved monitor Odyssey Neo G9 in the Brazilian market. Aimed at gamers, the device features a 49-inch (124.46 cm) screen with Mini LED technology, which offers scenes with better lighting balance.

The product was developed to work with a panel with a high refresh rate (240 Hz), which makes animations more fluid, in addition to having a fast response time of 1 ms (millisecond). The official launch price is BRL 13,599.

In Brazil, it can be purchased in retail stores and on Samsung’s website, the company said during a launch event held this afternoon in São Paulo.

How can I use the monitor?

The screen aspect ratio is 32:9 and is equivalent to two 27-inch monitors. The consumer can use it in different ways such as:

images displayed across the entire panel, edge-to-edge.

two different scenes being broadcast on the split screen in two parts. Example: on one side, it displays the game being played. On the other, information about the live broadcast of the game.

several programs/videos open at the same time and distributed on the display, without overwriting them.

The technologies in the curved monitor

Image: Bruna Souza Cruz/Tilt

The product was developed with LEDs (digital lamp that uses semiconductors to produce light and “draw” the displayed image) 40 times smaller, called Mini LEDs.

In addition, the Odyssey Neo G9 has a 12-bit light source, which represents the amount of colors that can be displayed — simply put, the higher the number, the better.

This set makes the monitor brighter when the image requires it to be. That is, it allows darker regions in the scene to become darker and lighter regions to become brighter.

Contrast (from 1,000,000:1) has also been improved to reproduce colors and depth with even more reality and immersion. The screen resolution is 5,120 x 1,440 pixels.

Odyssey Neo G9 curved monitor back Image: Disclosure

design

According to Samsung, the model was developed with the curvature of 1000 rays, inspired by the human eye. Once positioned in the center of the monitor, the gamer can follow the images in the center of the screen and on the sides.

On the back, the monitor has a white finish and a light stand is centered to hold the device’s frame — it can be swiveled, tilted and helps to adjust the height.

According to the company, the consumer can configure the light part so that it follows the color that appears mostly on the monitor screen while a game is being explored. For example, if the scene has more yellow tones, the back will be lit with yellow color.

Odyssey Neo G9 back detail Image: Bruna Souza Cruz/Tilt

Refresh rate: a separate chapter

Frequency (or refresh rate) is the number of times a scene on the screen is refreshed per second. The higher the number, the faster the game animations (and anything displayed on the screen) transitions and the more detailed.

In a war game, for example, monitors with a high rate in this regard allow players to react faster before being attacked.

The most common frequencies on the market today are 60 Hz, 144 Hz and 240 Hz (as in the case of Samsung’s launch).

However, for the monitor to work at its maximum capacity, the computer or video game console must be compatible with this configuration, explained Marina Correia, monitor manager at Samsung Brazil.

The conference of the technical specifications of the devices is important at this time, he added.

Other technical specifications:

Two USB 3.0 and two HDMI 2.1 inputs

Monitor weight with stand: 14.5 kg

Unsupported weight: 11.9 kg

Dimension with stand: 1,149.5 wide x 537.2 high x 418.3 mm thick

Unsupported Dimension: 1149.5mm wide x 363.5mm tall x 287.4mm thick

*With information from Simone Machado, in collaboration with Tilt.