Paraguay activates epidemiological alert against monkeypox

The measure is preventive, since the only suspected case on the continent is that of an Argentine who returned from Spain.

The Ministry of Public Health and Social Welfare of Paraguay activated, this Tuesday (24), an epidemiological alert protocol in relation to monkeypox. So far, there is only one suspected case in South America, that of an Argentine who returned from Spain. Brazil also announced preventive measures.

The alert activated by Paraguay follows the recommendation of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), which considers the arrival of the disease to the continent likely. The virus that causes monkeypox originates in Africa and circulates endemically in countries such as Congo and Nigeria, which have the highest annual number of cases.

“Anyone with compatible symptoms (especially skin rashes) and a history of travel to regions that are registering cases should practice social isolation, wear masks and seek care. In the event of any suspicion, health teams must immediately notify the National Surveillance System”, asks the ministry, in a note.

In addition to sores in places such as feet and hands, the most common symptoms are body aches, headaches, tiredness and swollen lymph nodes. The incubation period is five to 21 days. The human smallpox vaccine protects against the most severe forms of the disease, whose recovery can take up to four weeks.

Transmission, in most cases, occurs by close contact with the patient. Isolation, use of a mask, constant hand hygiene and separate washing of clothes and sheets are measures evaluated as efficient for containing the virus.

The current outbreak is notable for the fact that it is the first time that monkeypox has been transmitted between people who have not been to Africa. The most recent bulletin from the World Health Organization (WHO) confirms 131 cases in 19 countries, with an emphasis on nations in Europe and North America.

Argentina

Last Sunday (22), the Argentine Ministry of Health reported the first suspected case in South America, referring to a resident of the province of Buenos Aires who returned from a trip to Spain on the 16th. The man is in good health, and the first analyzes indicate a high degree of compatibility with the transmitting virus.

Oscar Alarcón, health minister for the border province of Misiones, said caution was needed. “In Argentina, today we have a suspected case, which serves as an alert for all health systems, but it is not something that should provoke alert in the entire population”, considered Alarcón, in an interview with channel 12.

Brazil

In Brazil, the Ministry of Health determined, on Monday (23), the creation of a Situation Room to “monitor the monkeypox scenario (monkeypox) in Brazil. The measure aims to develop an action plan for the tracking of suspected cases and the definition of clinical and laboratory diagnosis for the disease.

The only Brazilian infected with the virus, until the publication of this news, is a tourist who was in Portugal and Spain and presented symptoms during his stay in Germany. The traveler is in isolation in the European country and his health status is considered good, with no record of complications.

