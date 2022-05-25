Players will only have access to the game via PlayStation

A new remake of Silent Hill 2, specific to the PS5, is coming! According to the news, it could be on a temporary basis, according to insider Jeff Grubb, popular with announcing true leaks.

The news came to the public when the journalist commented in a tweet that the return of the game could only be for the new generation of PlayStation.

In addition, there are many rumors about an alleged game in the Silent Hill franchise and to contribute to the rumors, in March 2022, Konami updated the game’s IP record.

As if that were not enough, some images were disseminated on the internet about an alleged game and internet users went “crazy”.

Grubb also highlighted that, as far as sources are concerned, the hypothetical return of Silent Hill could result in the appearance of three new titles, of which Bloober Team is one of them.

According to statements made by Eurogamer, the goal was to announce Silent Hill Remake during the E3 2022 event, but after the event was cancelled, Konami changed its projects.

If these alleged rumors are confirmed, it is very likely that fans should already expect some narratives and stories similar to those that have been released previously, however, with new endings and graphics updates, thus inserting Silent Hill 2 into the list of current games.

Additionally, a reporter recently announced that PlayStation could be planning to hold a new State of Play between the months of June and September, providing the perfect opening for titles like Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.