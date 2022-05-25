PS4 and PS5 emulator wins version 0.1.0 and already runs some commercial games

The project is still in the early stages of development and has some flaws.

A new version of KyTyemulator that aims to run games of Playstation 4 and PlayStation 5, was made available this week by the producers and already runs some commercial games. The YouTube channel BrutalSam published a video on Monday (23) doing some tests on the patch v0.1.0 of the emulator, which is at an early stage of development. For now, graphics for PS5 are not yet available.

More info on KyTy emulator GitHub

In the video, you can check out the gameplay of WMD Wormstitle released in 2016 for PS4 and other platforms. The game had a low frame rate running, average 17 FPSin the tests in 720p. The video even shows a test run on 1080pbut without the visible frame rate.

The tests were run on a system with a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti GPU and a processor Intel Core i5 seventh generation, the 74002017. The program only supports the Windows 10 x64. Despite the far from ideal execution, in general games run at at least 30 FPS on consoles, running games in an early version seems to be a good sign for enthusiasts.

– Continues after advertising –

Kyty

According to the description published by the developers, the project is still in early stage and the graphics of PS5 have not yet been introduced into the program. As for the games PS4the text mentions that they can be rotated “some simple games” and that it is possible that there are problems such as graphical glitches, crashes, freezes and low frame rate.

The functions have not yet been implemented: audio input/output; MP4 video; Network; Multi user. Some features cannot be configured, such as savedata, language parameters, date format and others, by encoding. The lack of some features is due to the early stage of the emulation project KyTy.

RPCS3: PlayStation 3 emulator comes to macOS with limited performance

The project still doesn’t work with devices that use NVIDIA graphics



…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: Wccftech Source: BrutalSam