Resident Evil 3: Game upgrade is now appearing on PS5

At the beginning of March, the capcom announced that the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3and still the seventh game in the franchise, would receive a version for the new generation later this year, but without a set date.

And yesterday (23), a post made by the user TheBatMan on Twitter may have proven that resident evil 3 should arrive very soon, with the option to upgrade for players of PS5 already appearing on the device. Check it out below:

Link not working yet but looks like Remake 3 PS5 upgrade is imminent. Nothing for 7 or 2 yet. pic.twitter.com/tqNMALIRS4 — TheBatMan (@BSAAEurope) May 23, 2022

For now, it is not yet possible to download the enhanced version of the title, but its presence on the PS Store platform can be a great indication that it will not take long to be released.

Unfortunately, we still don’t have more information on when we’ll see Resident Evil 2 Remake and Resident Evil 7 on next-gen consoles, but according to the developer, the three upgrades will feature graphical improvements, as well as transporting save data to their new versions, allowing players to continue their exploration of this action-packed universe and monstrous creatures right where stopped.

