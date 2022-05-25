RS records 18 more deaths from Covid and exceeds 2.4 million cases of the disease | Rio Grande do Sul

The State Health Department (SES) of Rio Grande do Sul recorded, this Tuesday (24), 18 more deaths by Covid-19. With the new notifications, the state reaches 39,460 victims of the disease in more than two years of pandemic.

The majority of deaths reported by the SES occurred between May 19 and 23, with the exception of three from previous periods. The victims were between 65 and 96 years old.

THE moving average of deaths is eight daily records. As, 14 days ago, the average was nine deaths, there was a 11% reduction in the period, which means stability trend. See the chart below.

Moving average of deaths in RS Deaths, on average, in the last seven days Source: SES-RS, g1 RS and consortium of press vehicles

were also notified 6,543 more infected by SES, surpassing the mark of 2.4 million known cases of the diseasewith exactly 2,402,141 records.

It took 42 days for the case count to add another 100,000 infected. This is the biggest interval since January, when RS surpassed the mark of 1.5 million cases.

Days for the registration of over 100 thousand cases in RS Cases (million) 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 1.4 1.5 1.6 1.7 1.8 1.9 2.0 2.1 2.2 2.3 2.4 Days 161 50 49 21 24 32 24 9 12 18 31 23 22 55 122 38 6 5 6 8 10 16 33 42

Of the total number of cases, there are 23,585 people in recovery, that is, with the virus active in the body. The number equates to almost 1% of the total known cases.

Others 2,338,963 people are considered recovered (97.3%). The apparent case fatality rate, which is the proportion of deaths among known cases, is 1.7%.

THE daily average of cases it’s from 2,544 infections per day in the last week. the indicator dropped 8% compared to the average of 14 days ago, showing stability trend. See the chart below.

Moving average of cases in RS Coronavirus cases, on average, in the last seven days Source: SES-RS, G1 and consortium of press vehicles

Us clinical bedsaccording to the latest update, 469 patients have confirmation and 190 are suspected of Covid.

The occupancy rate of ICU beds in Rio Grande do Sul is 71%, with 1,767 patients in 2,495 spaces. There was a reduction of seven patients in 24 hours.

Of the total number of people in intensive care, just over 11% have Covid (138 people) or suspected disease (64 people) – advance of one percentage point compared to the previous day.

In the public network, the region of Cachoeira do Sul serves more patients, with and without Covid, than the capacity in critical beds. In the regions of Lajeado, Pelotas, Uruguaiana and Novo Hamburgo, occupancy in the private network is higher than 100%. In other locations in the state, ICU beds operate with available places.

The vaccinometer was not updated on Tuesday (24). The last update shows 4,822,244 peoplei.e, 42% of the population with the three-dose or two-dose regimen, for those who received the first Janssen.

In addition, other 185,000 additional doses were given to people with low immunity and others 199 thousand, as a fourth dose. Since last week, the state authorizes the application of the fourth dose for people over 60 years. In Porto Alegre, the municipality serves people over 65 years of age.

Despite that, 2.9 million people are overdue for reinforcementBesides 744 thousand who did not even complete the primary vaccination schedule.

There are still 9,111,508 people (79.4%) with the two doses of CoronaVac, Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines or the single dose of Janssen. Also in this contingent are 33.7% of vaccinated children who received two doses.

THE first dose of CoronaVac, Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines was applied in 9,663,909 people (84.2%). Among them, 575 thousand children between five and 11 years old, which correspond to 59.7% of this public.

The consortium of press vehicles uses updated data from the IBGE. Therefore, the data may differ slightly from the official surveys of the Health Departments.