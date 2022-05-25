São João confirms two deaths from Covid-19

On the afternoon of this Monday (23), the Health Department of the Municipality of São João da Boa Vista confirmed two more deaths caused by complications from Covid-19. With this death, the number of deaths in the city since the beginning of the pandemic (March 2020) rises to 360.

The 359th victim is an 86-year-old man, resident of São João, with Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Cardiovascular Disease. He was admitted to Santa Casa Dona Carolina Malheiros on May 16, with the RT-PCR exam being collected the next day – a positive result. He was asymptomatic and died on Thursday (19). According to information from the Epidemiological Surveillance, the victim had been immunized with two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The 360th case is also an 84-year-old man, resident of São João, with Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. He was admitted to Santa Casa Dona Carolina Malheiros on May 20, with the RT-PCR exam being collected on the same day – a positive result. He was transferred to the Casa Branca regional hospital and died on Saturday (21). According to information from the Epidemiological Surveillance, the victim had been immunized with two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The municipal administration expresses solidarity with family members and reinforces the appeal to the population to continue to maintain care, such as social distance, hand hygiene with water and soap or 70% alcohol gel and, if you prefer, the use of masks.