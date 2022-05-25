See Recipes and Menus to Lose Weight

Physical activity and nutrition go hand in hand when it comes to having a healthy life. But during a weight loss process, we need to beware of some pitfalls that can harm the friendly relationship between diet and exercise.

Nutritionist Victor Machado, responsible for preparing the Slimming Menus for Live wellsays that a very common mistake is for people to think that, because they have burned calories in training, they are free to eat unhealthy and caloric foods, such as ice cream, chocolates, fried foods, fast food.

It turns out that, whether to lose weight or for health, our diet should not be focused only on calories. For any objective, the important thing is to prioritize the consumption of nutritious and natural foods. “Keep in mind that a brigadeiro and an apple can have the same calories, but the effect generated on the metabolism is quite different. The fruit will offer many more important substances for your body to function well”, says Machado.

Another point is that when we spend calories in training, our body looks for ways to compensate for it. How? Decreasing metabolism and increasing hunger. And, if you choose unhealthy foods, you run the risk of overdoing it, as they do not guarantee satiety. “You can, yes, eat more the day you exercise, as long as you focus on natural products,” says Machado.

“By adopting the philosophy of ‘train to eat’, you will end up overconsumption of calorie and low nutritious foods throughout the week and it will be difficult to have good weight loss results”

The nutritionist argues that the correct thing, in fact, is to do the opposite: eat to train. In other words, always be aware that, in order to perform well in exercise and recover properly, your body needs quality fuel — healthy food.

“To lose weight with health, the big secret is to eat well and think of physical activity as an act of celebration for everything your body is capable of doing, not a tool to burn calories”, he says.

Before exercising, the recommendation is to consume carbohydrates (bananas, potatoes, wholegrain bread) and light proteins (white cheese, yogurt). After exercise, focus on eating meat, eggs, chicken or fish —which provide essential amino acids for building muscle—; vegetables, legumes and whole grains —which will guarantee energy and important nutrients for the body to recover from the effort in training—; and good fats, such as olive oil and nuts —which give you satiety and provide energy.

The nutritionist’s tip is part of Menus for Emagrecer, a Live well which offers daily meal plans — with breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks — for those who want to eat healthy and lose weight. In addition to 5 menus every Saturday, subscribers UOL receive a shopping list, recipes and exclusive tips. Check out this week’s menus: