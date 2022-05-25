Shop DJI drones, gimbals, action cameras and accessories for up to 65% off

AliExpress, the darling of those who love to import products from China, has a more than perfect promotion for those who don’t miss the opportunity to capture amazing photos and videos with the help of DJI products.

That’s because until May 27, the brand’s drones, gimbals, action cameras and accessories are up to 65% off in the Chinese retail giant’s marketplace.

Credit: AliExpress | reproduction Until May 27th AliExpress is offering up to 65% off DJI products

And the advantages don’t stop there, as all products have free shipping and 12-day delivery for residents of the city of São Paulo and 15 days for the rest of the country.

In addition, AliExpress has made available two coupons to make your purchases even cheaper: with the coupon DJI40 you have a discount of R$ 40 for purchases over R$ 750; already with the coupon DJI200 you have a R$200 discount for purchases over R$4,000.

Among the products in the promotion is the DJI Action 2 action camera, which costs between R$ 1,845.34 and R$ 2,507.40, depending on the chosen combo.

Super versatile, the camera has an innovative and magnetic design that allows you to easily change accessories and record high quality videos in 4K at 60 fps. In addition to allowing a super wide 155° field of view.

Credit: DJI | reproduction The DJI Action 2 action camera is costing between R$ 1,845.34 and R$ 2,507.40 in the promotion, depending on the chosen combo

A kind of action camera mixed with a gimbal with triaxial stabilization, the DJI Pocket 2 is also on sale for R$ 1,799.51 and R$ 2,418.21, depending on the chosen combo.

Among the highlights of the device is its super compact size, framing with Active Track 3.0 to make videos full of movement, timelapse function and the possibility of recording videos in 4k at 60 fps and photos in 64 MP.

Credit: DJI | reproduction A kind of compact action camera mixed with a gimbal with triaxial stabilization, the DJI Pocket 2 is also on sale for R$ 1,799.51 and R$ 2,418.21, depending on the chosen combo.

For those who want to upgrade the videos made with the smartphone and leave them with a fluidity worthy of a movie, there is the DJI OM 4 SE stabilizer, which comes out in the promotion between R$ 447.30 and R$ 1,480.61, depending on the chosen combo.

Among the highlights of the device is the 3-axis stabilization, which allows very stable images, as well as smart features such as ActiveTrack 3.0, Story Mode, DynamicZoom, CloneMe Clone and Gesture Control.

Credit: DJI | disclosure Among the highlights of the OM 4 SE are its 3-axis motorized gimbal, which allows for very stable images, as well as smart features such as ActiveTrack 3.0

The list of highlights also has two darling drones from the videos and aerial photos and a heavy launch from DJI: the DJI Mini 2 is costing between R$ 2,201.38 and R$ 5,554.42, depending on the chosen kit.

This powerful handheld drone is perfect for anyone who wants to capture incredible moments while traveling without having to worry about space in their luggage.

Capable of recording 4K videos at 30fps, the device offers high quality images for those looking for a panoramic view of their vacation hideaway. The drone also supports 4x digital zoom, something that gives you much more options when taking your photos and videos.

Credit: DJI | disclosure DJI Mini 2 is costing between BRL 2,201.38 and BRL 5,554.42, depending on the chosen kit.

Another DJI drone that is also at a discount is the Mini SE, which costs between R$1,582.63 and R$3,184.51, depending on the combo chosen.

Compact and extremely light, the DJI Mini SE weighs less than 249 grams and has a maximum flight range of 30 minutes, according to the manufacturer. In addition, its 2.7K camera has a triaxial stabilizer, and simplified recording and editing for beginners, thanks to the intuitive DJI Fly app.

Credit: DJI | reproduction The Mini SE is priced between R$1,582.63 and R$3,184.51, depending on the combo chosen

And closing our list of highlights is the DJI Mini 3 Pro launch, which costs between R$4,454.96 and R$7,018.25, depending on the chosen combo.

Powerful and mega compact, the drone weighs less than 249 grams, has an extended flight autonomy of up to 34 minutes, in addition to having larger propellers, an aerodynamically tilted structure and a powerful obstacle detection system.

The drone is capable of capturing stunning 4K HDR videos, 1080p/120fps slow motion and 48MP RAW photos.

Credit: DJI | reproduction The DJI Mini 3 Pro launch is priced between BRL 4,454.96 and BRL 7,018.25, depending on the combo chosen

Notice: product prices and promotions are valid until the end of the campaign or while stocks last. So stay tuned for the publication date of the article.