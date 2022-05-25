Synthesized graphene’s super-powerful cousin

nanotechnology

Crystal structure of a graphine layer.

After more than 10 years of trying, researchers have finally managed to synthesize graphine, a nanocarbon that could be even more powerful than graphene.

“The whole public, the whole field, is really excited that this long-standing problem, or this material, [longamen te] imagined, is finally coming to fruition,” said Professor Yiming Hu of the University of Colorado Boulder (USA).

While graphene consists of carbon atoms arranged in a honeycomb shape, forming a sheet just one atom thick, graphine has a slightly more complicated design, with hexagons interconnected as if they were vertices of triangles.

“Unlike graphenes, which consist only of sp2-hybridized carbons, graphins contain sp-hybridized carbons periodically integrated into an sp2-hybridized carbon structure,” the team details.

There are different ways in which carbon altropes can be constructed, depending on how the sp2, sp3, and sp hybridized carbon (or the different ways in which carbon atoms can bond to other elements) and their corresponding bonds are used.

The best-known carbon altropes are graphite and diamond, which are created from sp2 carbon and sp3 carbon, respectively. However, especially after the discovery of graphene, there is now an infinity of so-called “nanocarbons”, including fullerenes, nanotubes, nanodiamonds, etc.

The next step will be to characterize the graphine samples, to confirm its control properties, which make it superior to graphene.

Graphine’s Superpowers

Graphine has been researched for a long time because theories indicate that it has the same very high electrical conductivity as graphene, but with an essential addition for practical applications: the possibility of controlling the electric current.

“It has been predicted that graphine should exhibit intriguing and unique electron conduction, mechanical and optical properties. Specifically, electron conduction in graphines should be exceptionally fast, as in graphene. However, electron conduction in some graphines can be controlled in a defined direction, as opposed to multidirectional conduction in graphene, because triple bonds can create distortion in Dirac cones,” the team explained.

Hu and his colleagues explain that they were able to synthesize graphine—specifically, γ-graphine, the most stable form of graphines—using a process called alkyne metathesis, which is an organic reaction that involves the redistribution, or cutting and reforming, of alkyne chemical bonds. (a type of hydrocarbon with at least one carbon-carbon triple covalent bond).

“There is a very big difference (between graphine and graphene), but in a good way. This could be the wonderful material of the next generation. That’s why people are so excited,” said Professor Wei Zhang, the team’s coordinator.

