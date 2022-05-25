Temporary PB Health Foundation Contest: public notice SAIU!

The notice of Temporary PB Health Foundation Contest was published! The selection process of the Fundação Paraibana de Gestão em Saúde offers 105 immediate temporary vacancies.

The inscriptions for the Temporary PB Health Foundation Contest must be carried out at https://respondi.app/Dc8YtXfM. The registration period will be from 24/05 to 29/05.

Find out all the details by browsing the index:

See below the index with information about the Temporary PB Health Foundation contest:

Temporary PB Health Foundation Contest: current situation

Notice published: 05/24/2022

Temporary PB Health Foundation Contest: compensation and benefits

The remuneration mentioned in the public notice for the selection process of the Temporary Health Foundation PB range from BRL 1,212 to BRL 1,500.

back to top

Temporary PB Health Foundation Contest: registrations

The inscriptions for the Temporary PB Health Foundation Contest must be carried out at https://respondi.app/Dc8YtXfM. The application period will be from the day 05/24 to 05/29.

There is no registration fee.

back to top

Temporary Health Foundation PB Contest: positions and vacancies

The positions offered in the public notice for the selection process of Fundação Saúde PB Temporários are:

Pharmacy Assistant

Vacancies: 12 immediate + 156 CR

Vacancies: 12 immediate + 156 CR building maintenance assistant

Vacancies: 2 immediate + 31 CR

Vacancies: 2 immediate + 31 CR stockist

Vacancies: 2 immediate + 30 CR

Vacancies: 2 immediate + 30 CR Instrumentation in cardiac surgery

Vacancies: 1 immediate + 12 CR

Vacancies: 1 immediate + 12 CR Instrumentation in neurological surgery

Vacancies: 1 immediate + 12 CR

Vacancies: 1 immediate + 12 CR nursing technician

Vacancies: 42 immediate + 250 CR

Vacancies: 42 immediate + 250 CR Hospital medical equipment technician

Vacancies: 0 immediate + 19 CR

Vacancies: 0 immediate + 19 CR hydraulic maintenance technician

Vacancies: 1 immediate + 13 CR

Vacancies: 1 immediate + 13 CR Nurse

Vacancies: 12 immediate + 50 CR

Vacancies: 12 immediate + 50 CR perfusionist

Vacancies: 1 immediate + 10 CR

Vacancies: 1 immediate + 10 CR Doctors – Various specialties

Vacancies: 27 immediate + 304 CR

back to top

Temporary PB Health Foundation Contest: career

Check the general requirements required in the public notice for the selection process of Fundação Saúde PB Temporários:

requirements

In order to be hired, the professional must prove the following conditions:

Have been classified and summoned in this selection process;

Be Brazilian by birth or naturalized;

Be at least 18 years of age on the date of signing the contract;

To be even with the electoral justice;

Be even with military service;

Present the documentation required at the time of the call by the Fundação Paraibana de Gestão em Saúde – PB SAÚDE;

Meet the legal prerequisites and requirements contained in the body of this Notice;

Be able to perform the duties of the function for which you are being summoned;

Have physical and mental aptitude to perform the activities of a higher-level technician and mid-level technician, including compatibility, in the case of a candidate with a disability, of the attributions with his disability;

Know and comply with the requirements of this Notice and the relevant legislation;

Know and comply with the requirement of the Public Notice and the relevant legislation;

Submit a statement of workload availability with the requirements of this Notice and the relevant legislation;

Submit a duly signed declaration of accumulation or not of employment.

back to top

Temporary PB Health Foundation Contest: know the stages of the contest

Candidates will be evaluated through objective tests and evaluation of titles and experiences.

Know the phases of the Temporary PB Health Foundation Contest, below:

Objective proof of the Temporary PB Health Foundation Contest

The objective tests, of an eliminatory and qualifying nature, of the Fundação Saúde PB selection process will be applied on June 5, 2022.

Subjects

Administrative area

Portuguese language

Logical reasoning

Specific knowledge

Health care area

Portuguese language

SUS

Specific knowledge

Structure of the test

The objective tests will consist of 20 questions, all multiple choice with 04 alternatives from “A” to “D”, and of these only 1 will be marked as correct.

Securities Rating

This stage will have an eliminatory and qualifying character. In it, the CVs and documents proving experience received will be analyzed according to the requirements described in the public notice.

Return

Temporary PB Health Foundation Contest: free materials

Free Course for Contest: Unstoppable 2022

Are you unstoppable? Do you have a big dream in mind that motivates you to move forward in search of a better life, even with the difficulties that come your way (lack of time, challenges to reconcile routine, insecurity)? If so, then this course is for you!

We organize in an objective and practical way in a single material some of the main disciplines and contents charged in public tenders to intensify your chances of approval, all prepared by our team of collaborators and professors who are experts in the subject. And the best: all content is completely free! Even if you haven’t started studying yet, don’t let this opportunity pass you by. It’s never late! Secure your opportunity in the Unstoppable Free Course 2020!

Click HERE to sign up for free!

free materials

Study for public tenders with free materials from Great Online Courses. Access our exclusive page (click here) and check:

e-books,

Books,

study guides,

Verticalized edits and much more!

back to top

Summary of Temporary PB Health Foundation Contest

Temporary PB Health Foundation Contest PB Health Foundation Current situation Published Notice organizing bank own commission Positions Several education Intermediate, Technical and Higher careers Health, Maintenance Capacity Paraíba Number of vacancies 105 + CR Remuneration BRL 1,212 to 1,500 Registrations 05/24 to 05/29 Registration fee BRL 00.00 Objective test date 05/06/2022 Click here to see the Temporary PB Health Foundation Contest