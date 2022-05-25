The number of monkeypox cases in Spain rises to 51

Madrid region follows the most affected, with 47 positives; sauna in the Spanish capital is considered the main source of transmission of the disease

REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Test tubes labeled “positive for Monkeypox virus”, which causes monkeypox



The number of cases of monkey pox in Spain it reached 51 this Tuesday, the 24th, after 15 new records. According to health authorities, the Madrid region remains the most affected, with 47 positives. In addition, the Health Council of Madrid analyzes samples from another 20 suspected cases. All the positives in the capital are men and their evolution is considered “within reason”, according to Enrique Ruiz Escudero, regional director of health. In the region, efforts are focused on the chain of transmission in a sauna, the main focus of the outbreak, which was closed last Friday, 20th. Spain. Even so, local authorities, such as Health Minister Carolina Darias, indicate that the scenario is one of tranquility. “We are seeing more and more negative cases start to emerge, and we hope that this will be the trend.”

*With EFE